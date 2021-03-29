Good Terms Releasing Debut Album 'Turning Point' on April 9

Los Angeles' "friendly neighborhood emo band" Good Terms will release their debut album Turning Point on April 9. The album, which will be distributed by Four 4 Four (a division of Revival Recordings), confronts disillusion with adulthood, complacency within relationships and an overall desperation to break free from a passionless life path and redirect course for one rooted in joy. Pre-order is available here: https://goodterms.store.

The latest single "Pedestal" can be streamed below.

"Creating this album and starting this band together is our Turning Point," shares guitarist, vocalist and the album's producer, Zach Boucher. "It's about Ivan [guitar, vocals] escaping his life of complacency in rural Virginia and finally moving to LA, it's about me quitting my safe desk job and creating music for a living, it's the Turning Point that's allowing all of us to put aside our fears and start a new life and journey together."

On a similar note, lead vocalist and guitarist, Brian McShea, shares, "We made 'Turning Point' during late nights and weekends, a little dream that's grown to be a huge part of our lives. The opportunities to make this record were always small moments in between jobs, and the seeds we planted in cracks and crevices eventually took root and made space to grow."

Good Terms is Brian McShea (lead vocals/guitar), Zach Boucher (guitar/vocals/producer), Ivan Barry (guitar/vocals) and Geo Botelho (bass/vocals/mix engineer). After years of working behind-the-scenes in the music industry, this group of best friends finally joined forces to get back to the roots of what made them first fall in love with music. The quartet embraces the D.I.Y. spirit of the scene they grew up in by recording, producing, and mixing all of their music. Good Terms maintains a diverse sonic palette that spans from anthemic emo pop to blistering double time hardcore, with a sprinkle of everything you know and love from the scene universe. Good Terms invites you to become a part of their community and participate in the catharsis they've found together.

Watch the video for "Pedestal" here: