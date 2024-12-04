Good Neighbours Put a New Spin on Hit Song with 'Home (Soft Version'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following their sold-out UK and European tour with GRAMMY-nominated Benson Boone, and a recent Billboard Music Award nomination for Best Rock Duo/Group, rising British duo Good Neighbours, pay homage to the song that started it all for them, with an emotive, stripped-back take on the duo's Platinum-certified global smash debut single "Home." Currently having a viral moment on TikTok already, "Home (Soft Version)" is available everywhere via Capitol Records.

Speaking about the new version of "Home," Good Neighbours reveal, "We wanted to pay homage to the song that helped break us this year and make a version that gives people a chance to connect with the words a bit more. We recorded it in our hotel in Berlin with a sock over the mic and one set of headphones being passed back and forward, which is weirdly our comfort zone."

To say 2024 has been something of a whirlwind for Good Neighbours might be an understatement. "Home", released in January of this year, recently was certified Platinum, making it the fastest and only RIAA Platinum debut released and certified in 2024. It has since amassed more than 450 million global streams, officiating it as the most streamed debut single globally from a new artist in 2024. "Home" entered the singles charts in 13 countries including the UK (#26) and the Billboard Hot 100 (for 11 weeks) and spent nearly 40 weeks in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart, along with impressive radio airplay on more than 200 stations in the US across all formats, landing the song in both the Top 3 at AAA and in the Top 10 at Alternative Radio making it one of the most played songs of the year in both formats.

Accolades for the duo continue to roll in, including the honor of VEVO naming Good Neighbours one of their VEVO DSCVR Artists To Watch for 2025. Back at home Good Neighbours have been shortlisted for a BRITS Rising Star, MTV Push UK 2025 and added to BBC Sound Of 2025 longlist.

In addition, the band's busy last few months included the release of their highly-anticipated, self-titled debut EP, first US headline tour, during which time Good Neighbours made their television debut with a lively performance of 'Home' on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (WATCH), having their song "Daisies" appear on EA Sports' FC 25 Soundtrack (LISTEN), the release of a special cover of Lana Del Rey's hit 2012 single, "Video Games," as part of the Spotify Singles program (LISTEN), among other accomplishments.

Next up for Good Neighbours, the duo announced they will be joining Foster The People on their 2025 North American tour, visiting over twenty cities. The tour kicks off January 25 in Seattle and includes dates in Portland, Phoenix, two nights at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, two nights at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York, Atlanta, New Orleans and more, before concluding on March 6 in Dallas. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE.

2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES W/ FOSTER THE PEOPLE

01/25- The Paramount Theatre- Seattle, WA

01/27- Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC

01/28- Crystal Ballroom- Portland, OR

01/29 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

01/31- Fox Theater- Oakland, CA

02/01 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

02/03- The Observatory Santa Ana- Anaheim, CA

02/04- The Van Buran- Phoenix,AZ

02/06- Hollywood Palladium- Los Angeles, CA

02/07 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

02/08- Fontainebleau- Las Vegas, NV

02/11- The Union Event Center- Salt Lake City, UT

02/12- The Fillmore Auditorium- Denver, CO

02/14- The Fillmore Minneapolis- Minneapolis, MN

02/15- The Salt Shed- Chicago, IL

02/17- The Fillmore Detroit- Detroit, MI

02/18- HISTORY- Toronto, ON

02/19- MTELUS- Montreal, QC

02/21- The Fillmore- Philadelphia, PA

02/22- House of Blues- Boston, MA

02/24- Brooklyn Paramount- Brooklyn, NY

02/25 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY

02/27- The Ritz- Raleigh, NC

02/28- The Tabernacle- Atlanta, GA

03/03- The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA

03/05- House of Blues- Houston, TV

03/06- House of Blues- Dallas, TX

About Good Neighbours:

Optimism, positivity, and connection are the key ingredients of Good Neighbours - the duo of Scott Verrill and Oli Fox that have taken 2024 by the horns. What started off as one simple SoundCloud demo link emailed around to a few industry folk resulted in them having the most streamed debut single globally from a new artist this year, with 'Home.' This became the first truly viral success of the year and has amassed more than 450 million global streams.

Good Neighbours music is bursting with hope and joyous abandon and an amalgamation of their emotive indie influences of yesteryear such as MGMT, Passion Pit and Bleachers. They came together to create an indie-euphoric dreamscape of sound and vision for a subdued generation. Live, they bring the inclusive party to fans everytime - racing through the London gig circuit and beyond. Scott and Oli have enjoyed a packed summer festival season playing key slots for the first time, including shows at All Points East, Latitude, Boardmasters, Reading and Leeds, and selling out their first world tour. Oli and Scott have also graced stages supporting Benson Boone, and will join Foster The People for a full spread of US dates in 2025.

