Goo Goo Dolls to Release 'Live At The Academy' In October

On October 20, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls will release Live At The Academy.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

On October 20, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls will release Live At The Academy, which was recorded during their CMJ Music Marathon performance in New York City on November 21, 1995.

In conjunction, the group debuts a live version of their track “Stop The World” today, originally appearing on their 1993 album Superstar Car Wash. Fans can pre-order Live At The Academy HERE via Warner Records while you can purchase an album T-Shirt HERE.

In 1995, the rapidly ascending three-piece travelled to New York City for CMJ Music Marathon. On the eve of what would be their biggest show in New York at that time, the group delivered a stripped-down soundcheck performance for Tom Calderone’s radio station “Dare to be Different" on 92.7 FM, which was mixed and recorded by legendary producer Jerry Finn (Blink-182, The Offspring).

Not only was it the first time the trio had ever recorded a live show but it was their debut acoustic performance in front of a live audience. Both the soundcheck performance and the group's show at The Academy captured a special moment in their blossoming career. 

In addition, Goo Goo Dolls are slated to release a special edition vinyl of their iconic record Dizzy Up The Girl on September 15.

The limited edition reissue will be pressed on metallic silver ice vinyl, celebrating the album’s 25th anniversary that was first released on September 22, 1998 via Warner Records. Dizzy Up The Girl catapulted the band into mainstream success, selling over 6 million copies worldwide, featuring 5 top 10 singles and has since gone 5x platinum in the U.S..

The record features hit songs such as “Iris” (3 GRAMMY-nominations, Certified Septuple Platinum, over 1 billion Spotify Streams), “Slide” (Certified Platinum, 240 million Spotify Streams) and “Black Balloon” (Certified Platinum, 65 million Spotify Streams). Fans can pre-order the 25th Anniversary Edition HERE

The band will continue to take their lauded live show on the road this September with special guests Fitz and the Tantrums. The Big Night Out Tour will see Goo Goo Dolls delivering career-encompassing sets that feature songs from their recent album Chaos in Bloom and other hits from their complete discography.

In addition, the band will be partnering with Joe Torre Safe At Home for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence. Full tour routing can be found below while further ticketing information can be found HERE

In July, Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. frontman Marc Roberge took to the stage on ABC’s Good Morning America for a performance of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.” Having teamed up to record their cover of the song earlier this spring, the appearance arrived just ahead of their run of summer tour dates. The band also delivered a second performance on GMA3, marking the television debut of their new single “Run All Night,” an uplifting ballad about escaping from your circumstances and finding hope in the unknown. 

GOO GOO DOLLS LIVE

THE BIG NIGHT OUT TOUR

Sep 12 - Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater #

Sep 14 - Idaho Falls, ID - Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center #

Sep 15 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark #

Sep 16 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center #

Sep 18 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater #

Sep 20 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove #

Sep 22 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater #

Sep 23 - Omaha, NE - The Astro #

Sep 24 - Decatur, IL - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater #

Sep 26 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit #

Sep 27 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion #

Sep 29 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater #

Sep 30 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

# with Fitz and The Tantrums



