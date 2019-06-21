Goo Goo Dolls Return With New Single 'Miracle Pill'

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have unveiled their new single "Miracle Pill" today via Warner Records. The track will be featured on the band's brand new album also titled Miracle Pill, which is set to be released this fall. Underscored by hummable piano, sweeping guitars, and a swaggering rhythm, the track sees lead singer John Rzeznik cleverly skewer the instant gratification generation with a chantable chorus and a message that goes down easier than anything from the pharmacy.

"Miracle Pill" is a metaphor for the instant gratification and relief we seek from our own circumstances," Rzeznik comments about both the song and record. "Are your sad? Take a pill. Are you lonely? Get popular on social media. The fact of the matter is no one has 50 friends much less 5,000. I'm just trying to articulate my observations of the second decade of the 21st Century, with all its angst, avarice, confusion and insecurities. We are inundated by bulls, cheap shiny objects, and false solutions to every problem and desire we have. I have no answers to these questions but I don't believe hero worship, life hacks, short cuts and escapism are the answers. I just want to make a real connection with real people in real time."



The run will make numerous stops at outdoor venues across North America this summer before concluding on August 17, 2019 in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center. Goo Goo Dolls will then embark on several South American tour dates this fall, including a highly anticipated appearance at the iconic music festival Rock in Rio on September 29th, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro. For more information and a complete list of tour dates, please see below or visit GooGooDolls.com.

2019 Tour Dates

June 21st - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre*

June 22nd - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

June 23rd - Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

June 25th - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove*

June 26th - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*

June 28th - Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

June 29th - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

July 6th - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre*

July 7th - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

July 9th - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place*

July 10th - Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheater at Encore Park*

July 12th - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion*

July 13th - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater*

July 14th - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

July 16th - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater*

July 18th - Walker, MN @ Moondance Jam*

July 20th - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

July 21st - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center*

July 23rd - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre*

July 24th - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

July 26th - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

July 27th - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

July 28th - Gilford, NH @ Meadowbrook Music Pavilion*

July 30th - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Park Pavilion*

August 1st - Scranton, PA @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

August 2nd - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center*

August 3rd - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

August 5th - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Amphitheatre*

August 6th - Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest*

August 7th - Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion*

August 9th - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*

August 10th - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion*

August 11th - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena*

August 14th - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center*

August 16th - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

August 17th - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center*

September 22nd - Recife, Brazil @ Estádio do Arruda

September 25th - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

September 27th - Curitiba, Brazil @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski

September 29th - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock in Rio 2019

October 2nd - Lima, Peru @ Estadio Monumental

*Co-headlining dates with Train





