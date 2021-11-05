Goo Goo Dolls Release Deluxe Edition Of 'It's Christmas All Over'

Today, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling band Goo Goo Dolls have released the deluxe edition of It's Christmas All Over [Warner Records].

The twelve-song LP marks a special version of the band's first-ever Christmas record, featuring the brand new original track "One Last Song About Christmas" and a never-before-heard cover of "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," a holiday music staple that was made famous by Dean Martin. Listen to "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" and stream It's Christmas All Over [Deluxe Edition] via all digital streaming platforms now.

Produced by frontman John Rzeznik in addition to the band's longtime collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman, It's Christmas All Over was initially released in late 2020. Featuring two new originals and fresh interpretations on a handful of iconic holiday songs, the album arrived alongside several music videos that capture the spirit of the Christmas season including "This Is Christmas," "Let It Snow'' and the retro animated visual "You Ain't Getting Nothin'."

To celebrate the special release of It's Christmas All Over, the band is also offering exclusive merch including a red vinyl LP, a limited edition drinkware set that includes a set of whiskey glasses, whiskey rocks, a Tom Collins recipe glass and Christmas All Over cocktail napkins. The digital deluxe album and limited edition drinkware set are now available to purchase in the band's store here.

Formed in Buffalo, NY during 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls quietly broke records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 number one and Top 10 hits-"the most of any artist." As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for "Most Top 10 Singles."

Among a string of hits, "Iris" clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named "#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years." Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] went double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl went quadruple-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. 2016's Boxes attracted the praise of People and Huffington Post as Noisey, Consequence of Sound, and more featured them. Their music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Leona Lewis. Among many accolades, John received the prestigious "Hal David Starlight Award" in 2008 as well.

Following a sold-out 2018 twentieth anniversary tour in celebration of Dizzy Up The Girl, Goo Goo Dolls wrote and recorded their twelfth full-length album, Miracle Pill [Warner Records]-igniting a bold and bright new era in the process. In fall 2021, the band began a new chapter with the release of their first-ever holiday record It's Christmas All Over. With over 30 years together as a group, over 15 million albums sold, and 16 number one and Top 10 hits, Goo Goo Dolls remain at the top of their game and in a league of their own among rock bands.

