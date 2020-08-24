Goo Goo Dolls Announce First-Ever Holiday Album 'It's Christmas All Over'

Goo Goo Dolls have announced they will release their first-ever holiday record.

Today, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have announced they will release their first-ever holiday record It's Christmas All Over on October 30th, 2020 via Warner Records. Comprised of cover renditions of classic fan-favorites as well as two new originals all in the spirit of Christmas, the album promises to deliver a much-needed warmth and hope to 2020. Produced by frontman John Rzeznik alongside the band's longtime collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman, the record was created during lockdown this year. Stay tuned for more information this fall.

It's Christmas All Over comes on the heels of the deluxe edition release of the band's acclaimed 12th studio record Miracle Pill, a special release boasting the trio of never-before-heard tracks "Just A Man", "The Right Track" and "Tonight, Together". Available now on all digital streaming platforms, the record also features the smash title hit "Miracle Pill", the haunting slow-burn "Autumn Leaves" and the band's latest single "Fearless." Earlier this month, Goo Goo Dolls debuted a live version of "Fearless" from their sold-out show at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on their fall 2019 Miracle Pill tour. Listen to it now below.

Initially released in September 2019, Miracle Pill remains as engaging and timely as ever. Upon its release, the record was described as "potentially the biggest Dolls album released to date [Planet Rock]", as well as one that "easily stands alongside the best of their career [PopMatters]." With over 30 years together as a group, over 12 million albums sold, and 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC, Miracle Pill finds Goo Goo Dolls at the top of their game and in a league of their own among rock bands.

Goo Goo Dolls are currently in the studio working on another album of new material and will also be hitting the road for an expansive North American tour in summer of 2021. Kicking off on July 22, 2021 in Boise, ID at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, the nation-wide tour will visit numerous amphitheaters throughout the US and Canada such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Ticket information can be found at the band's website HERE.

Formed in Buffalo, NY during 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls quietly broke records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 12 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC-"the most of any artist." As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for "Most Top 10 Singles." Among a string of hits, "Iris" clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named "#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years." Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] went double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl went quadruple-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. 2016's Boxes attracted the praise of People and Huffington Post as Noisey, Consequence of Sound, and more featured them. Their music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Leona Lewis. Among many accolades, John received the prestigious "Hal David Starlight Award" in 2008 as well.

Following a sold-out 2018 twentieth anniversary tour in celebration of Dizzy Up The Girl, Goo Goo Dolls wrote and recorded their twelfth full-length album, Miracle Pill [Warner Records]-igniting a bold and bright new era in the process. On October 30th, the band will begin a new chapter with the release of their first-ever holiday record It's Christmas All Over.

Listen to "Fearless (Live)" here:

