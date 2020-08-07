Glvsshouse Drops Official Video For Latest Single 'Broken & Lost'

glvsshouse has unveiled the official video for his latest single 'Broken & Lost', out Friday, August 7th.

Boston-born singer-songwriter glvsshouse has unveiled the official video for his latest single 'Broken & Lost', out Friday, August 7th..

Composed of multiple shots of glvsshouse looking distressed and angst-ridden, the official video for 'Broken & Lost' provides the perfect visual encapsulation of the track's heart-on-sleeve lyrics and impassioned vocals.

"This video is meant to shed some light on my creative process. Sometimes it feels like all my thoughts and ideas are trapped in my head," says glvsshouse about the video. "I try running away from it but, in reality, the only relief is when I am in the studio - creating", he added.

A singer, songwriter and producer, glvsshouse first ventured into music while in high school, fronting punk bands and touring the East Coast circa 2010. More recently he has shifted his sound and creative direction after moving to LA, dropping debut EP 'VACANT' - a collaboration with Donald Grunge - earlier this year. One track from the EP, 'Games', was then hand-picked by Pharrell to feature on the 13-time Grammy winner's i am OTHER, Vol. 1 compilation.

The visuals for 'Broken & Lost' deliver the perfect accompaniment to glvsshouse's compelling brand of emotion-laden hip-hop and alt-rock.

