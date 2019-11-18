Glastonbury Festival Nabs Paul McCartney as Headliner
According to Billboard, British music festival Glastonbury has announced that ex-Beatle Paul McCartney will headline this year's fiftieth anniversary show.
The performance will take place June 27th.
McCartney tweeted excitement about the news today. See the tweet below.
McCartney was a member of The Beatles, perhaps the most famous and celebrated band in rock music history. He is a singer, songwriter, musician, composer, and producer.
Hey Glasto - excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer! https://t.co/31yA40Eb4d- Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 18, 2019
Read the original story on Billboard.