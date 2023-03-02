Gibson Records Announces Signing of Ghost Hounds

For the past 130 years, Gibson--the iconic American instrument brand--has shaped sound across generations and genres of music, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved brands around the world. Iconic music that has inspired generations has been recorded on Gibson guitars since the inception of recorded music.

Gibson Records--which delivers guitar-driven music to the forefront of culture--is proud to announce its second album release will launch with the signing of the rock 'n' blues group, Ghost Hounds. Gibson Records will release the new album from Ghost Hounds globally in June 2023, in partnership with Firebird Label Services for distribution. Fans can pre-save the first single off the forthcoming album titled "Dirty Angel" set for release on Thursday, March 9, HERE.

The new Ghost Hounds album follows the first official release from Gibson Records, Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators' acclaimed fourth full-length album titled 4, which was released last year in partnership with BMG.

Headquartered in Music City, Nashville, TN, Gibson Records works with Gibson artists to produce, record, and promote their music to fans around the world under an artist-friendly partnership. Gibson Records continues the evolution of the Gibson Brands multi-media platform, which supports collaborative artist partnerships and brings experiences to music lovers worldwide, generating forever fans across the globe. Over the past three years, Gibson has launched successful music initiatives built around their iconic brands, premium guitars, and amazing artists.

Not to mention initiatives that have re-energized the Gibson fanbase on the worldwide stage and the music community at large, including Gibson Artist Collections, the award-winning online network Gibson TV which creates cinematic original series, books and multimedia content from Gibson Publishing, A.I.-enabled interactive, guitar-learning on the Gibson App, the mentorship program for young players Gibson Generation Group (G3), the philanthropic arm Gibson Gives, and the global flagship store the Gibson Garage--the ultimate guitar experience and music destination in Nashville.

"As the guitar of choice for artists that have defined genres, we have been shaping the sound of music since the very beginning of recorded music. We established Gibson Records to leverage our iconic music history and lean into the future of music, working with our artist community to bring more music, written, produced, and recorded with artistic freedom, to audiences around the world.

The Ghost Hounds bring us down to earth, with blues inspired, soulful rock 'n' roll through their lens, in their own authentic way. There is a reason The Rolling Stones have taken the Ghost Hounds around the world with them as the opening act on their stadium tour. Catch the Ghost Hounds on tour this summer supporting their new album!" --Cesar Gueikian, Gibson Brand President

"It's a great honor to collaborate with Gibson Records on our upcoming album release. We're very proud of this single 'Dirty Angel,' Gibson has an incredible legacy and impact in most musician's lives that we can't think of a better partner to get this out to the world. Our music is driven by classic electric guitar sounds that Gibson has cultivated since their inception, and we're excited for people to hear this single and our new record when it comes out this summer." -Ghost Hounds