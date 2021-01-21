Gibson Launches Epic New Guitar App

Experience the world of Gibson in the palm of your hand. Explore the new Gibson App, today on iOS App Store and Android Google Play.

Whether you are a beginner looking to learn how to play the guitar or an expert needing guitar inspiration, most guitarists must 'connect their own dots' across a wide array of tools, learning platforms, and connections to find their favorite songs and artists. Until now. Today, Gibson launches the epic new Gibson App with the perfect balance of innovation, information, and inspiration for guitarists at all levels. The Gibson App comes complete with a versatile guitar tuner, an innovative learning method, and an awesome selection of songs to jam along with to bring learning to another level. And it does not stop there... Gibson also connects the essentials together with the new Gibson App by adding the award-winning Gibson TV channel, the impressive Virtual Guitar Tech service, and a direct connection to Gibson.com.

At the center of the new Gibson App is the game-changing, disruptive technology of Audio Augmented Reality (AR). Developed in partnership with Zoundio, a music technology company based in Stockholm, Sweden, the Gibson App uses AR to interact with players for a two-way, engaging, interactive, and immersive guitar-learning experience that until now, did not exist. The AR responds to and then directs the player, turning the guided step-by-step lessons guitar lessons into an easy, empowering, and fun experience. All you need to get started is the Gibson App, an acoustic or electric guitar, and your favorite pair of headphones.

From beginner to pro guitarist, the Gibson App covers electric and acoustic guitar players, in multiple genres and styles. Players learn how to keep lessons short and set an effective guitar practice schedule to meet their goals. New features are added to the Gibson App every month; start a Free trial today, on iOS App Store and Android Google Play.

"Our focus over the past few years has been all about our obsession with guitars, our connection with artists, and on re-building our iconic brands of Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer," says James "JC" Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson Brands. "Now it's time to bring guitar playing to life for the current and next generation of guitarists in a modern, comprehensive, and intuitive way."

"There has never been a better time to learn how to play guitar or to improve your guitar skills with all of the amazing tools available, but it can still be confusing and a little intimidating," says Cesar Gueikian of Gibson. "So, we set out to create the Gibson experience, centered around real insights, innovation, and simple intuition all delivered through one app, the new Gibson App. Early feedback has been inspiring and we are excited to take this next step into even more guitar solutions from Gibson."

"The Gibson App is one giant love letter to anyone wanting to learn guitar or improve their playing skills from anywhere," says Daniel Katzenellenbogen, CEO of Zoundio. "The Gibson App allows anyone to pick up a guitar wherever they are and get an energized experience in their first lesson. We teach beginners without making them feel like beginners, which is a very powerful thing. Put your headphones on and get going!"