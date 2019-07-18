Gibson Announces New Collaborations

Gibson is pleased to announce new creative collaboration agreements with key boutique guitar makers and music inspired partners.

Gibson announced today that it has entered into multi-year collaboration agreements with Jimmy Wallace Guitars, Banker Custom Guitars and Echopark Guitars. Under these collaboration agreements, Gibson will give these key boutique builders and luthiers a license to use Gibson trademarks, including the Les Paul Body Shape Design® (U.S. Reg. No. 1782606), Explorer Body Shape Design® Trademark (U.S. Reg. No. 2053805), ES-335 Body Shape Design® Trademark (U.S. Reg. No. 2007277), Firebird Body Shape Design® (U.S. Reg. No. 4107670), Flying V Body Shape Design® Trademark (U.S. Reg. No. 2051790), Flying V Headstock® (U.S. Reg. No. 3976202), Headstock Design® (U.S. Reg. No. 1567052), FLYING V® (U.S. Reg. No. 1216644), FIREBIRD® (U.S. Reg. No. 5628009), EXPLORER® (U.S. Reg. No. 2641548), Firebird Headstock TM (collectively "Trademarks").

Gibson has also committed to help showcase, promote and amplify Jimmy Wallace, Banker Custom and Echopark Guitars' pursuit for craftmanship through Gibson channels and events. "We are excited about these collaborations; Orville Gibson started as a boutique builder in 1894 in his workshop in Kalamazoo, MI, and these new collaborations are a way to pay tribute to Orville's legacy in support of boutique builders and luthiers," said Cesar Gueikian, Chief Merchant Officerof Gibson Brands.

Jimmy Wallace Guitars was conceived by Jimmy Wallace in 1978 bringing over 40 years of experience in his "life pursuit of tone," paying tribute to American craftsmanship and design. In addition to his personal musical career, Jimmy Wallace has been an ambassador for musicians for decades. He started the Dallas International Guitar Show in 1978 and has since become a respected voice within the dealer and collector community. Wallace has been instrumental in music education and promotion of young artists, including the "Young Guns of Guitar 10 Under 20" competition, which has been supported by Gibson and is a melting pot for many young artists to reach the main stage. "I'm thrilled to reunite with Gibson through this exciting collaboration," said Jimmy Wallace. "The opportunity granted to me by the new Gibson team brings authenticity back to Jimmy Wallace Guitars in a way I would have never imagined. I'm looking forward to the future with Gibson."

Banker Custom Guitars, started by Matthew Hughes, was born out of his love for vintage guitars and old school American Craftsmanship. When it comes to guitars, Matthew thinks there is an element of magic, passion, and artistry that goes into creating a guitar. Everything Matthew creates is done using the methods employed during the advent of the electric guitar, by hand. He is obsessed with tone and classic designs. "Banker Guitars was conceived from a passion for the rugged, innovative spirit of the guitar craftsmen whose pioneering handwork inspired the advent of Rock and Roll," said Matthew Hughes. "Gibson's influence on the inception of electric guitar is deeply embedded in American history," adds Hughes. "We are honored and humbled to have the opportunity to partner with them and utilize their iconic electric guitar designs to further the legacy of quality, playability and artistry that has inspired the greatest music of generations past, present, and future."

Echopark Guitars was conceived in 2008 when Gabriel Currie started to make his individual mark in the guitar building community by hand-crafting instruments for various players. Currie uses his hands, eyes and ears to select and build every part of every instrument. He prides himself on his knowledge of tones and the history of the finest guitars ever built. Each and every instrument that is created by Gabriel Currie and his team is the product of a deeply bred lineage of American craftsmanship. They are instruments built with love, pieces of art that have been coddled and cared for from their inception; he makes practical, dynamic tools that are second-to-none for making music. It's not a coincidence that Echopark Guitars is based in Detroit, Michigan, just hours away from Gibson's birthplace in Kalamazoo. "Everything that is perfect about the instrument had already been developed by Gibson long before any of us got here!" says Gabriel Currie. "My goal is to help preserve this legacy and take part in building inspiring instruments," adds Currie.

Gibson has also announced that they have entered into multi-year collaboration agreements with Thalia Brands and Aviator Nation.

Thalia Brands was conceived by Chris Bradley and his daughter Thalia in 2010 when 8-year old Thalia was playing guitar and envisioned a beautiful capo, one that would perfectly match the Hawaiian Koa & Abalone inlaid guitar she loved. Today, Thalia designs and manufactures a full range of guitar accessories and lifestyle products in their California studio. They are known for high quality, customer service and amazing custom inlay work. "Thalia and I have been longtime fans of Gibson," says Chris Bradley, Founder and CEO of Thalia Brands, Inc. "My favorite guitar is my 1938-Reissue Gibson SJ-200 and Thalia's is her Epiphone Hummingbird. The opportunity to collaborate with Gibson to create co-branded capos, phone cases and other high-quality accessories is a dream come true for us," adds Chris Bradley. "We have ambitious plans for the future as we extend our reach into other guitar accessory categories and this collaboration with Gibsonwill enable us to make even better products that Gibson Guitar fans will surely love".

Aviator Nation is a 1970's inspired California lifestyle brand. It was born in Paige Mycoskie's garage in Venice Beach, 2006, and has since grown into a global lifestyle brand. Paige's passion for 1970's fashion and the music that defined that time period inspired her to create her own clothing stitched by hand. While working at a surf shop in Southern California, she purchased a sewing machine and spent nights after work teaching herself to sew, determined to create garments with the same look and feel of the vintage pieces she had been collecting for years. Paige believes in the universal power of music to unite people for positive change. Her garments are all handmade in California, in the Aviator Nation factory where each item is distressed to a degree of perfect imperfection, creating a one-of-a-kind piece. Keeping the garments Made in America is a core value of Aviator Nation which will be available late 2019.

Over the last few months, Gibson has also entered into over 40 fee-free IP licenses in support of TV and movie productions, some of which are expected to become global feature film releases. "We are honored by the demand for use of our IP by renowned producers and directors around the world and we look forward to more collaborations with the creative industry," said Cesar Gueikian.

Gibson Brands, the world's most iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for more than 100 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, Gibson Brands has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson Brands portfolio includes Gibson, the number one guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, Kramer, Steinberger and Gibson Pro Audio division brands Cerwin Vega, KRK Systems and Stanton. Gibson Brands is dedicated to quality, innovation and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by Gibson Brands. Learn more at http://www.gibson.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.





