Ghost Releases New Single From Album 'Impera'

"We're building our empire from the ashes of an old" as GRAMMY-winning Swedish theatrical rock outfit GHOST announces the impending arrival of IMPERA the band's fifth full length studio album out March 11 via Loma Vista Recordings.

IMPERA is heralded by today's release of its first official single, the sublime and haunting "Call Me Little Sunshine," available now across digital platforms-and as a phantasmagoric visual interpretation lensed by iconic director Matt Mahurin and starring Ruby Modine.

The album will also feature "Hunter's Moon," Ghost's fourth consecutive Active Rock #1 radio single, as heard over the end credits of the horror smash Halloween Kills-and manifesting physically in the form of a 7" vinyl single release this Friday, January 21.

IMPERA finds Ghost transported literally hundreds of years forward from the 14th century Europe Black Plague era of its previous album, 2018's Best Rock Album GRAMMY nominee Prequelle.

The result is the most ambitious and lyrically incisive entry in the Ghost canon: Over the course of IMPERA's 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype (financial and spiritual alike), prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made... All in all, the most current and topical Ghost subject matter to date is set against a hypnotic and darkly colorful melodic backdrop making IMPERA a listen like no other - yet unmistakably, quintessentially Ghost.

Ghost will kick off a co-headlining 26-date U.S. arena tour with Volbeat on January 25th, with support from Los Angeles' Twin Temple. Tickets for all dates on the Live Nation produced tour are on sale now, with tickets and band-specific VIP packages available here.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Tue, Jan 25, 2022 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

Thu, Jan 27, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri, Jan 28, 2022 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sat, Jan 29, 2022 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Mon, Jan 31, 2022 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

Wed, Feb 02, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Fri, Feb 04, 2022 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat, Feb 05, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Mon, Feb 07, 2022 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Tue, Feb 08, 2022 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

Thu, Feb 10, 2022 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Fri, Feb 11, 2022 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

Sat, Feb 12, 2022 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Mon, Feb 14, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

Tue, Feb 15, 2022 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

Wed, Feb 16, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Fri, Feb 18, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Sat, Feb 19, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Sun, Feb 20, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Mon, Feb 21, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

Wed, Feb 23, 2022 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

Fri, Feb 25, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat, Feb 26, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park Coliseum

Mon, Feb 28, 2022 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Tue, Mar 01, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Thu, Mar 03, 2022 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center