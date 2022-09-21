Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ghost Light Shares Title Track off Forthcoming Album 'The Healing'

Their new album will be released on October 7.

Sep. 21, 2022  

Ghost Light, the alt/indie experimental rock outfit shares "The Healing" the title track from their forthcoming sophomore album The Healing, due out Oct 7 via Royal Potato Family.

For their new record, the band succumbed to a chaotic and constant state of change and that is where their story in The Healing begins.

"The path to health and healing is often not the path of least resistance but the path of perseverance and doing the work," says Tom Hamilton. "The Covid times allowed me to have an emotional reckoning with myself. The bouts of depression. The crippling anxiety. Waking up every day and choosing the difficult realizations and the hard truths."

"The Healing" follows the release of "Take Some Time" and "Don't Say Goodnight Just Yet."

Ghost Light will kick off "The Healing" tour on October 6 in St. Paul, Minnesota and will play through the midwest and east coast before traveling west for a handful of shows where they will wrap in Los Angeles on December 16.

Listen to the new single here:

THE HEALING TOUR

OCT 6 @ TURF CLUB | ST. PAUL, MN

OCT 7 @ BACK ROOM AT COLECTIVO | MILWAUKEE, WI

OCT 8 @ PARK WEST | CHICAGO, IL

OCT 9 @ MAGIC BAG | FERNDALE, MI

OCT 11 @ THE HOMESTEAD | MORRISTOWN, NJ

OCT 12 @ THE WAREHOUSE | FAIRFIELD, CT

OCT 14 @ BROOKLYN BOWL | BROOKLYN, NY

OCT 15 @ BROOKLYN BOWL PHILADELPHIA | PHILADELPHIA, PA

OCT 16 @ THUNDERBIRD MUSIC HALL | PITTSBURGH, PA

OCT 20 @ BANK OF NEW HAMPSHIRE STAGE | CONCORD, NH

OCT 21 @ LARK HALL | ALBANY, NY

OCT 22 @ XL LIVE | HARRISBURG, PA

OCT 23 @ THE HAMILTON LIVE | WASHINGTON, DC

DEC 8 @ WILD BUFFALO | BELLINGHAM, WA

DEC 9 @ NECTAR LOUNGE |SEATTLE, WA

DEC 10 @ REVOLUTION HALL | PORTLAND, OR

DEC 11 @ WOW HALL | EUGENE, OR

DEC 13 @ CYPRESS | RENO, NV

DEC 14 @ HARLOW'S NIGHT CLUB | SACRAMENTO, CA

DEC 15 @ THE INDEPENDENT | SAN FRANCISCO, CA

DEC 16 @ TERAGRAM BALLROOM | LOS ANGELES, CA

