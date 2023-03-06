Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gerry Polci, Former Four Season, Signs With Joe Magnetico & Associates

Interspersed with performing with the Four Seasons, Mr. Polci was Musical Director for Barry Manilow on his four television specials.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Gerry Polci, Former Four Season, Signs With Joe Magnetico & Associates

Gerry Polci has signed with Joe Magnetico & Associates. Gerry Polci was a Four Season between 1973 and 1990. His lead vocal propelled The Four Seasons biggest hit "Oh, What A Night (December 1963)".

"We are proud and excited to have Mr. Polci join our roster of Artists," said JM&A President Joe Magnetico. We are looking forward to producing Gerry's new stage show coming in the Fall of 2023.

Interspersed with performing with the Four Seasons, Mr. Polci was Musical Director for Barry Manilow on his four television specials. Gerry subsequently moved to L.A. where he did extensive recording and live performances. He also performed with the band he co-founded in 2010 with Lee Shapiro, The Hit Men which also included former 4 Seasons bandmate Don Ciccone.

About Joe Magnetico & Associates

Joe Magnetico & Associates has been in business for over 30 years representing talent and producing entertainment shows. Working with both National headliners individually and being hired on to produce shows for selected venues.



Bruce Cockburn to Release New Album O Sun O Moon in May Photo
Bruce Cockburn to Release New Album 'O Sun O Moon' in May
O Sun O Moon finds Cockburn again working with his close friend Colin Linden as producer, who doubles on guitar, along with Janice Powers on keyboards and Gary Craig on drums, the album features bassist Viktor Krauss, drummer Chris Brown, accordionist Jeff Taylor, violinist Jenny Scheinman and multi-instrumentalist Jim Hoke.
NOT (Members of Sharp Shock, Mercy Music) Announce New Album Photo
NOT (Members of Sharp Shock, Mercy Music) Announce New Album
What do you do when ALL stop making records? You form a band with your friends and make your own. NOT, the group consisting of members of Sharp / Shock and Mercy Music have announced their debut album “Stop The World,” which will be released via Wiretap Records (US), Brassneck Records (UK) and Waterslide Records (Japan).
Latin Star Jay Wheeler Surprises Fans With Double Single Release Photo
Latin Star Jay Wheeler Surprises Fans With Double Single Release
Amid the enormous success of his Emociones World Tour, singer Jay Wheeler took the time to surprise his fans with his versatility. Because now, the favourite voice of the urban genre premiered Te La Dedico and For You, his two new singles and music video, simultaneously. 
JOETOWN Pays Homage to AC/DC Anthem With Bagpipes Photo
JOETOWN Pays Homage to AC/DC Anthem With Bagpipes
The new single is a remade version of the Bon Scott era AC/DC classic 'It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)' and is complete with video of the band rolling through the city streets in major civic events such as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Listen to a new cover now!

More Hot Stories For You


Concert Review: DREAMCATCHER Brings Rock-Infused K-Pop to New York CityConcert Review: DREAMCATCHER Brings Rock-Infused K-Pop to New York City
March 6, 2023

The Theater at Madison Square Garden (formerly Hulu Theater) was nearly unrecognizable as k-pop girl group Dreamcatcher turned the venue into their own personal rave on Saturday night. The seven-member group, made up of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon, brought their unique blend of rock- and EDM-infused k-pop hits, and proved why they deserve a spot among the top Korean groups of this generation.
JAZZ PIANO DUO Comes to Cornaro Art Institute Limassol in AprilJAZZ PIANO DUO Comes to Cornaro Art Institute Limassol in April
March 6, 2023

JAZZ PIANO DUO Vahagn Hayrapetyan & Dimitris Miaris come to Cornaro Art Institute Limassol. The performance is on Monday 10 April at 7pm.
Drummer And Composer Sanah Kadoura's Sophomore Album DUALITY Out NowDrummer And Composer Sanah Kadoura's Sophomore Album DUALITY Out Now
March 3, 2023

Lebanese-Canadian drummer, composer, educator and producer Sanah Kadoura presents her dynamic sophomore album Duality, out now.
Hannah Anders Brings The Party In New Country Single 'Southern Free'Hannah Anders Brings The Party In New Country Single 'Southern Free'
March 3, 2023

Country artist Hannah Anders has released new single 'Southern Free.' The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
Australian Singer-Songwriter Shayne Cook Releases Top 25 iTunes Single “Miles Away”Australian Singer-Songwriter Shayne Cook Releases Top 25 iTunes Single “Miles Away”
March 2, 2023

Shayne Cook is a genre-bending artist traversing many an era of sounds to create magical listener experiences. His latest single is 'Miles Away,' has already received critical acclaim across the board, both from listeners and musical industry peers. The new song introduces an acoustic folk-rock pop sound that is paired with Shayne Cook's signature minimalistic musical style and striking voice.
share