Gerry Polci, Former Four Season, Signs With Joe Magnetico & Associates

Gerry Polci has signed with Joe Magnetico & Associates. Gerry Polci was a Four Season between 1973 and 1990. His lead vocal propelled The Four Seasons biggest hit "Oh, What A Night (December 1963)".

"We are proud and excited to have Mr. Polci join our roster of Artists," said JM&A President Joe Magnetico. We are looking forward to producing Gerry's new stage show coming in the Fall of 2023.

Interspersed with performing with the Four Seasons, Mr. Polci was Musical Director for Barry Manilow on his four television specials. Gerry subsequently moved to L.A. where he did extensive recording and live performances. He also performed with the band he co-founded in 2010 with Lee Shapiro, The Hit Men which also included former 4 Seasons bandmate Don Ciccone.

About Joe Magnetico & Associates

Joe Magnetico & Associates has been in business for over 30 years representing talent and producing entertainment shows. Working with both National headliners individually and being hired on to produce shows for selected venues.