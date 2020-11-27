George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Gets 50th Anniversary Stereo Mix

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of George Harrison's classic solo album, All Things Must Pass, the George Harrison Estate is pleased to announce a new 2020 stereo mix of the LP's title song as a prelude of what's to come.

The new stereo mix of the seminal album's title track was overseen by multi- GRAMMY® Award winner, Paul Hicks, known for his work with the Harrison Estate, The Beatles and this year's chart-topping albums by The Rolling Stones (Goat's Head Soup) and John Lennon (Gimme Some Truth).

"The new stereo mix of the album's title track is just a taste of more things to come in 2021 as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of my father's legendary All Things Must Pass album," says Dhani Harrison. "We've been digging through mountains of tapes, and they just kept coming - boxes and boxes of them. Making this album sound clearer was always one of my dad's greatest wishes and it was something we were working on together right up until he passed. But with the help of new technology and the work of Paul Hicks on this project, we are now able to make that happen. We can't wait for you all to hear everything we've been working on and your patience will be rewarded next year."

Originally released fifty years ago today on November 27, 1970, All Things Must Pass, the triple LP produced by Phil Spector, includes "My Sweet Lord," the first number one single by a solo Beatle. It was critically acclaimed and topped both the UK and US album charts, with Rolling Stone calling it "the War and Peace of rock and roll" and "an intensely personal statement and a grandiose gesture." Over time the influence of the album has only grown as subsequent generations have discovered it. The album has been inducted into the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, included in Rolling Stone magazine's Top 500 albums of all time, as well as The Times of London's 100 best albums.

The release of "All Things Must Pass (2020 Mix)" marks the beginning of celebrations for this historic album. Stay tuned for more All Things Must Pass 50th anniversary release details beginning in 2021.

Continuing the All Things Must Pass celebrations, in partnership with Record Store Day's Black Friday event, the Harrisons are also releasing George Harrison's "My Sweet Lord" on a 7" Milky Clear Single, individually numbered, exclusive to Record Store Day. This is a recreation of the Angola pressing of the 45 from 1970 with unique artwork. "My Sweet Lord" was originally released in November 1970 as a single, Harrison's first as a solo artist, and topped charts worldwide; it was the biggest-selling single of 1971 in the UK. In America and Britain, the song was the first number one single by an ex-Beatle.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles