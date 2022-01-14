Geneviève Racette Debuts New Single 'Someone' Featuring Dallas Green

Québécois singer-songwriter Geneviève Racette had no idea how far an off-the-cuff Instagram story would carry her when she posted a cover of City and Colour's "Hello, I'm in Delaware" after repeated listenings on a homeward bound flight from Toronto.

Things moved swiftly after that. Racette's teenage musical hero Dallas Green (City and Colour) liked her post and extended a warm complement of Racette's own music, singing, and writing. "I thought someone was trolling me," she remembers. "That message made me feel so good, it's indescribable. Getting validation from one of my songwriting heroes was pretty cool." Fast forward to current day, where Racette and Green's friendship has led to a hauntingly beautiful collaboration on Racette's upcoming album, Satellite.

Today, Racette released "Someone feat. Dallas Green," a slow-burning study on desire, temptation, seduction, and fantasy; and the guilt and shame that comes with it. "I want to dance, I want to run, but I gotta go home to someone. I want to jump the gun but I gotta go home to someone," the pair sings longingly in the song's refrain.

"I totally heard Dallas's voice when I wrote it but I was too shy to ask him to sing on it. There's something about the melody that reminds me of City and Colour," says Racette, "The idea of asking one of my teenage heroes to sing on my song was a little too scary." Eventually Racette shared a number of new songs with Green. "I sent him a few demos and out of all the songs he fell in love with 'Someone.' Dallas said he would love to sing on it if I was interested. I said yes...duh." Racette will join Green in Montreal on February 13th to open for City and Colour at Mtelus Performing Arts Centre. A full list of Racette's tour dates can be found below. Today, Indie88 premiered "Someone," writing, "The intimate track is sure to get you emotional, with soft guitars and delicate harmonies." Listen to "Someone" featuring Dallas Green below!

On March 18th, 2022, Geneviève Racette is due to release her third full-length album, Satellite. Adding to an ever-developing and highly-praised, bilingual catalog, Satellite is a 9-song collection, delivering honest stories of self-discovery and reflection through the cycle of love. Filled with intimate vocals, lush instruments, and expressive harmonies, Racette's new album evokes moments of love, heartbreak, healing, forgiveness, and ultimately, falling in love again. Prior to the release of Satellite, Racette has shared two singles from the album; the reverb-drenched, earnest longing of "Maybe" and "Les adieux" which translates to "Farewells" in English. Fans can hear both singles now at this link and pre-order or pre-save Satellite ahead of its March 18th release right here.

In addition to the announcement of Satellite, Racette is hitting the road again in 2022. Dates in both Canada and the States have been announced, including a rescheduled opening slot for City and Colour's sold-out Montreal show on February 13th. A full list of dates is below and more information can be found here.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

January 28 - Sherbrooke - La Petite Boîte Noire *

February 13 - Montreal - MTELUS ^

March 5 - Saint-Adolphe d'Howard - La Chèvre *

March 10 - Alma - La Boîte à Bleuets *

March 11 - Jonquière - Côté-Cour *

March 12 - Val-Morin - Théâtre du Marais *

March 25 - La Pocatière - La Baleine Endiablée

March 27 - Gatineau - Le Minotaure *

March 31 - Lavaltrie - Église Saint-Antoine *

May 18 - 22 - Kansas City - Folk Alliance International



* with Pelch

^ with City and Colour