Genesis 'The Last Domino?' Fall 2021 North American Tour Announced

Today, Genesis announced their highly anticipated return to North America for the first time in 14 years with The Last Domino? tour dates that will have Tony Banks, Phil Collins, and Mike Rutherford, playing major cities across the U.S. and Canada this November and December 2021. Kicking off at Chicago's United Center on November 15, 2021, the group will be joined by Nic Collins on drums, and the band's long-time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

The Last Domino? North American Tour 2021 marks the first time Genesis has performed stateside since 2007's Turn It On Again: The Tour which went on to be one of the biggest grossing tours of that year playing sold-out arenas and stadiums around the world. One of the most successful and legendary rock bands of all-time, Genesis has sold more than 100 million albums with numerous top 20 hits including "Invisible Touch," "In Too Deep," and "Turn It On Again," while also being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Tickets for all shows will be available first through a presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan on May 5, followed by the general public on-sale on May 7. The Verified Fan program aims to create a safe and reliable ticket-buying experience. It helps ensure that tickets get into the hands of real fans first. Fans must register for access between now and Sunday, May 2 at 11:59 pm ET. If verified and selected, fans can secure their tickets beginning Wednesday, May 5, at 10 am local time.

To register, please visit www.genesis-music.com.

Beginning May 7, tickets will be available through a public on-sale. Visit www.genesis-music.com for tour, ticket, and official VIP package information.

Venues in all the tour cities (except Cleveland and Philadelphia) will utilize Ticketmaster's digital ticketing. With digital ticketing, your mobile phone becomes your ticket, using a unique rotating barcode for powerful fraud and counterfeit protection, and enabling a more contactless entry experience. The local box office can assist anyone without a smart phone on site at the venue.

For the biggest Genesis fans who want to get closer to the action than ever before, official VIP packages will be available for all shows! Fans can choose from a variety of VIP package options to ensure they have an unforgettable experience. Official VIP packages will be available beginning Wednesday, May 5 at 10 am local time.

The tour and all venues will be following all mandated precautions in accordance with state and local regulations so as to provide the most secure, Covid-19-free environment possible.

Tour Dates:

November 15th - Chicago, IL @ United Center

November 18th - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

November 20th - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

November 22nd - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

November 25th - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 27th - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

November 29th - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 30th - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

December 2nd - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

December 5th - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

December 8th - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

December 10th - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

December 13th - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

December 15th - Boston, MA @ TD Garden