Gaby Moreno Releases New Single 'Si En El Fondo'

Leading up to her seventh full-length studio album release, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Gaby Moreno has given us another glimpse into the album with the release of "Si En El Fondo," the second single from the upcoming 11-song, Alegoría. Out April 22 via Metamorfosis, Alegoría builds and expands on Moreno's career, consistently exploring her artistic expression.

"Si En El Fondo" is another glimpse into the full story to come. It's co-written with Venezuelan singer-songwriter Ulises Hadjis, a multi-instrumentalist nominated for multiple Latin GRAMMY Awards in 2012, including Best New Artist, Best Alternative Album and Best Rock Song. "It is a song about indecision with nods to 70's country and folk," says Moreno. The single seamlessly blends into the themes to be expected from Alegoría.

Alegoría's lead single, the rock 'n roll infused "Nobody's Wrong," caught the ears of Ingrid Fajardo at Billboard who raved that the song "perfectly fuses with the Guatemalan singer/songwriter's breathtaking voice." Karla Montalván of People en Español noted the song "showcases her artistic versatility," while Remezcla added: "rocking with an acoustic guitar is no easy endeavor, but Gaby Moreno does it with excitement and unique touch."

The self-produced Alegoría - songs in both English and Spanish exploring themes of hope, love, nostalgia and desolation - notably features, among others, her guitar heroes Marc Ribot and Davíd Garza. Armed with a warm, soulful sound, the album finds Gaby Moreno continuing to create music that offers an intoxicating invitation into her musical world for English and Spanish speakers alike.

"It was always natural to me to create music using both languages because I speak both in my everyday life," notes Moreno. "I just couldn't turn my back on one or the other. I'm proud of my Latin roots, of being a Guatemalan immigrant. I love how languages have the capacity of connecting with so many different cultures and people. But in the end, it's the power of music that speaks to all of us and brings us together."

With Moreno self-producing Alegoría, she wanted to move into a new sonic landscape - "one that was more guitar-driven, leaning sometimes towards folk-rock and sometimes experimental" - she says. "It was important to first lay down the foundation with my band and later take a step back to listen and see if the song needed more layers." For the new album, Moreno summoned her stellar rhythm section; Kimon Kirk on bass, Sebastian Aymanns on drums and Mike Piersante in the engineer chair.

Producing is not a new endeavor for the multi-dimensional creative portfolio that Moreno has built. In 2020 she produced, co-wrote and sang the duet "Bolero a La Vida" with legendary Cuban singer Omara Portuondo (Buena Vista Social Club), receiving a Latin GRAMMY nomination in the "Best Tropical Song" category. Gaby Moreno also produced six songs for Portuondo's upcoming album set to be released later this year, featuring duets with Ruben Blades, Keb Mo and Dionne Warwick.

Whether it's writing and composing for film/TV, producing other artists, finding her place in the voiceover world or working on her own music, Moreno remains fully immersed in music. She finalizes that across Alegoría, "each song sets a different mood - a rocker, a lament, a lullaby, a simple happy song. I can only hope there's a little something for everyone."

