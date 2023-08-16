Gabby & The Gondolas Release Debut Album 'Pollyanna'

The album is now available on all streaming platforms.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Gabby & The Gondolas are thrilled to release their debut album, Pollyanna, now available on all streaming platforms.

ABOUT THE ALBUM:  

Pollyanna, the 10 track debut from the group, is an eclectic mix of art rock, surf rock, grunge, and americana complemented with thought-provoking lyrical ideas. “The songs on Pollyanna are pretty varied, but I think they still manage to be cohesive as an album. I feel like we’re at a point where a lot of music is not easy to classify by genre, it’s a post-genre world in many ways.” says Kyle Neveau, the primary songwriter for the group.

“We certainly have recognizable elements of different types of music throughout the album, but I don’t think it fits neatly into any one category. I guess people just call it ‘indie’ these days. For us, it was more about exploring what each song could be and what felt right at the time. It was a lot of fun to make and I’m happy with how it turned out.” The album is supported by the previous singles "Steamed Rice" and "Pottery God". 

A LITTLE ABOUT GABBY & THE GONDOLAS:

Gabby & The Gondolas is the brainchild of Kyle Neveau, an indie rock songwriter from San Clemente, California. Neveau’s sound certainly reflects the beaches that San Clemente is famous for, but one could argue that Pollyanna, the debut LP for the project, covers a wide range of genres, from grunge to surf rock to Americana.

“I like to call it art rock, it’s kind of a catch-all term I guess. Sometimes it feels like surf rock, sometimes it feels like Americana, sometimes something else. I don’t think so much about genres really, moreso about the vibe of the song and the sonic picture we’re trying to paint. I guess when you have that approach it can be hard to quantify at times.”

Gabby & The Gondolas’ debut album, Pollyanna, is slated to release on August 16th. The album name is a term used to describe someone who’s overly optimistic when they have no reason to be. Considering many of the songs on the album, even the upbeat ones, have a melancholy element to them, Neveau found it a fittingly ironic name.

“For me, it’s a snapshot in time artistically. I’m constantly writing new songs and my sound is evolving, so it was important to get it down while it was relevant.” says Neveau. “A year or two goes by and the person who wrote those songs doesn’t really exist anymore. If I wait, I’ll lose it.”

Listen to the new album here:



