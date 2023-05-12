GRANDADDY Announces 'Sumday Twunny' 20th Anniversary Boxed Set

A vinyl LP version of Demos and a remastered 2-LP set of the original Sumday album will also be reissued on vinyl on June 30 after years out of print. 

Modesto, CA's influential indie-rock group Grandaddy have announced a 20th anniversary salute to their breakthrough third LP, 2003's Sumday.

Sumday Twunny, a limited edition 4-LP boxed set, will be released on September 1 via Dangerbird Records. The collection includes the remastered original album as well as a complete 4-track demo version titled Sumday: The Cassette Demos, and a 13-song set of rarities and B-Sides titled Sumday: Excess Baggage.

Fans looking to celebrate sooner can enjoy Sumday: The Cassette Demos streaming on all platforms today. A vinyl LP version of Demos and a remastered 2-LP set of the original Sumday album will also be reissued on vinyl on June 30 after years out of print.

"After many years of hammering away at writing and recording as Grandaddy, Sumday seems to be the center of it and where it all peaked. To the journalists we were, 'On the verge of greatness, underrated, overlooked, unsung.' It was a tumultuous and exciting time for us for sure. Also very exhausting," Jason Lytle said.

"Revisiting this material and reflecting on those times has been a double edged sword. Bittersweet is an apt word, I suppose. Twenty years after the fact, I'm just grateful to be alive and kicking... celebrating that moment in time by re-releasing the original album, B sides and extras of that era, and even some raw cassette demos of the album itself a sort of sketchbook/rough draft of the LP in cassette form. So be it then. 'On the verge of greatness, underrated, overlooked, unsung.' This is what all of that sounds like. I'll take it."

Grandaddy formed in 1992 and have released five official LPs, most recently 2017's Last Place. Grandaddy members include Jason Lytle, Aaron Burtch, Jim Fairchild, Tim Dryden, and the late Kevin Garcia, who passed away in 2017.

Photo Credit: Chugrad McAndrews



