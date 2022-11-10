GRAMMY Nominated Stu Brooks Shares New Single 'Live Nude Pigs' Featuring Paul Leary and Fake Legs

On December 8 two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated bassist, producer, songwriter and celebrated studio musician Stu Brooks will release The 40HZ EP via Dine Alone.

Today he shares the last single off the EP before release, the dissonant and hard-hitting "Live Nude Pigs" which features Paul Leary and Fake Legs. Brooks shares, "this song was originally a collaboration between me and the band Fake Legs.

When we decided to add it to my record, I reached out to Paul Leary to see if he'd lay down some guitar and vocals. His unique guitar style really shines on this tune. I can't believe I got him to bark the way he does on this song too, trading lines with one of my favorite barkers, Matt Cronk, from Cunts, Qui and Fake Legs."

Paul Leary commented on the track saying,"Stu asked me if I would be willing to add some guitar and some vocals to a song he was working on. People ask for my guitar all the time, but nobody ever asks me for vocals. I'm the worst singer in the world, so I was a bit nervous. Fortunately, the vocal required was yelling, and I can yell. One take."

"Live Nude Pigs" follows "MOB Music (feat. Jason Aalon Butler)," "Frontline (feat. Angelo Moore)" and "Sound The Alarm (feat. Patrick Stump)." The singles have seen support from Bass Magazine, Consequence, Punk News, New Noise Magazine, GhettoBlaster and more.

The 40HZ EP cassette will be released as a Dine Alone Records Record Store Day exclusive on November 25 at the Dine Alone Store in Toronto, ON and then online worldwide November 26th.

Stu Brooks - who is a co-founder of Dub Trio - has a list of collaborations that reads like a whose-who of the music world. He has shared the stage or the studio with everyone from Academy® Award winner Lady Gaga, Danny Elfman, Lauryn Hill, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige to Mike Patton, Pretty Lights, Mark Guiliana, Slick Rick, and even a posthumous recording for Tupac Shakur.

Along the way he received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Dance/Electronic Album" for his contribution to Pretty Lights' A Color Map of the Sun, and lent his talents to the Saturday Night Live Band, notably appearing during a much talked-about Kanye West and Kid Cudi set In 2018.

This year finds Brooks producing and co-writing for the likes of Perry Farrell and Fever333. He has also played a pivotal role in Danny Elfman's Big Mess release and live band. The bass performance for Danny grew into executive production on more than 20 remixes. In that process, he also produced several songs featuring guest vocalists including Trent Reznor, Iggy Pop, and N8NOFACE.

Whether on bass, producing, or musical directing, Stu will ultimately move you. Listen to the "This is Stu Brooks" playlist on Spotify to hear all the projects he's been involved with.

Throughout his work with Dub Trio and his outside collaborations, Stu Brooks' playing reverberates on an emotional and spiritual level, "I find commonality in all types of music, and, I'm always trying to string different genres together. I believe there's a way to thread dub, reggae, punk, hip-hop, trap, industrial, experimental jazz, and rock altogether. I'm drawing on all of these influences. I always hope my music will be a cathartic experience. Maybe you're able to release an emotion and, when you're done listening, you've changed a little bit."

