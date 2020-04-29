GRAMMY Museum Announces Instagram Live to Honor the Anniversary of Amy Winehouse's 'Back to Black'

The GRAMMY Museum® will host an Instagram Live event in honor of what would have been the 13th anniversary of the release of Amy Winehouse's single "Back To Black." The live event will highlight the impact of Winehouse's music and fashion with those who worked with her and were influenced by her. In January, the Museum opened Beyond Black - The Style Of Amy Winehouse exhibit, which was supposed to run through April 2020. Since the Museum had to close its doors in March until further notice due to COVID-19, there will be a virtual exhibit for those who missed it. Following the Instagram Live event, the virtual exhibit will be made available on the Museum's website.

Beyond Black - The Style Of Amy Winehouse received incredible press recognition and was beloved by Museum members and Winehouse fans. The exhibit offers a retrospective of Winehouse's career, her biggest influences, her most iconic fashion moments, and how she - while only living to be 27 and releasing two studio albums - left an indelible mark on music, fashion and Pop culture. This exhibit captures the spirt of Winehouse through some of her most cherished and unique outfits and showcases her wit and charm by displaying never-before-seen handwritten lyrics and prolific journal entries.

The Instagram Live event features multiplatinum pop/R&B recording artist JoJo, who will discuss how Amy Winehouse was a huge musical influence; Winehouse's stylist Naomi Parry; Winehouse's close friend Catriona Gourlay; and hosted by music journalist Eve Barlow.

Instagram Live event will be Thursday, April 30 from 2-3 p.m. PT.

Beyond Black - The Style Of Amy Winehouse virtual exhibit will go live on the Museum's website on Friday, May 1.





