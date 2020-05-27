GRAMMY Museum Announces Bilingual Instagram Live Event With Enrique Bunbury And Raul Campos

The GRAMMY Museum® will host its second bilingual Instagram Live event in both English and Spanish. Last fall, the Museum opened Los Angeles' first permanent Latin Music Gallery in collaboration with the Latin Recording Academy®. Since the Museum had to close its doors in March until further notice due to COVID-19, there have been virtual Latin exhibits posted on the GRAMMY Museum's new Digital Museum, including Jenni Rivera, La Gran Señora and Deep Heart: Roots, Rock & The Music Of Carlos Vives.

The Instagram Live event features Spanish rock star Enrique Bunbury and will be hosted by KCRW and Pili, Raúl & La Música host Raul Campos.

The event will take place on Friday, May 29 from 12-1 p.m. PT. at @grammymuseum on Instagram.

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form - from the technology of the recording process to the legends who've made lasting marks on our cultural identity.

