G.R. Gritt Shares 'Prism Ft. Rosina Kazi'

G.R. Gritt today shares “Prism ft. Rosina Kazi”, the fourth single from the Juno Award Winner's sophomore album, Prisms, an album of queer love songs which is set for release on October 27th.

Drawing inspiration from the multifaceted beauty of prisms, “Prism” embodies the essence of queer and trans identity and its place in the world. The track is a tribute to everyone who stands tall, supports one another, and consistently shows up in solidarity.

““Prism” expresses that we hold so many experiences, wisdoms, emotions, and that we can take that and turn it into beauty and care,” explains G.R. Gritt. “Whatever light you cast on us, we will dissect it into its fundamental elements or unify it into something magnificent.”

“We use our gifts to reveal the constructs of what is, what was, and to hold the possibilities of what it all could be. This gift threatens the systems that benefit from and enforce a cis-het normative world, a world where no one is free. We will fight to be free so we can all be free!”

In a world often overshadowed by hate, "Prism" emerges as a beacon of love and healing vibes. It serves as a metaphorical reminder of how we exist in the world and the transformative potential of supporting and uplifting one another. Gritt is joined on the track by Rosina Kazi, the lead singer of the protest electronic duo LAL. A queer/gender fluid, culturally Muslim and Bengali identified artist, Rosina released their first solo album BASIC INCOME in 2022.

Born and raised on Robinson-Huron Treaty territory in Northern Ontario, Canada, G.R. Gritt's music reflects their Indigenous roots as well as their Two-Spirit and Queer experience, intertwining personal narratives with social and political commentary.

Gritt's journey as an artist has been marked by a relentless pursuit of truth and authenticity. Their music serves as a platform for self-exploration, healing, and a powerful tool for reclaiming Indigenous identity and challenging colonial narratives. By fearlessly addressing themes of colonization, environmental justice, and personal transformation, G.R. Gritt has become a beacon of strength and resilience for all of the communities they are a part of.

Gritt's music is a powerful testament to the fortitude of Indigenous and queer peoples, a call for unity and healing, and a celebration of the power of art to transform lives. With every note they play and every lyric they sing, Gritt reaffirms their place as an extraordinary artist, trailblazer, and visionary.

G.R. Gritt releases Prisms on October 27th via Minotan Music.

Photo Credit: Jen Squires