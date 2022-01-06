GAYLE Announces Headline Tour Dates

Atlantic Records/Arthouse Records recording artist GAYLE has announced her first run of headline tour dates. Intimate shows in Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York City are set for March. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am local time, visit here for tickets and more details.

Along with celebrating the success of "abcdefu" with headlining shows, GAYLE recently made her television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "And though she politely put the f-bombs in the unedited original version on the shelf for the night to appease network censors, her amped-up performance provided further proof that the Plano, Texas native is a force to be reckoned with," writes Billboard of her captivating debut.

"abcdefu" has fast proven a landmark debut for the 17-year-old, Nashville-based GAYLE, reaching #1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart before hitting #15 on the Billboard Hot 100, hitting #1 on both iTunes' "Top Pop Songs" and overall charts, reaching #1 on the Spotify Global chart, and earning over 500M worldwide streams and counting. Produced by Pete Nappi (Kesha, Anne Marie, Madison Beer, Illenium), the gloriously irreverent track is now streaming

GAYLE is set to follow "abcdefu" and kick off a string of 2022 releases with her next single, out later this month.

Hailed by FLAUNT for "her own sound blending the genres of pop, alternative, rock, and R&B into one," GAYLE marked the success of "abcdefu" by unveiling three compelling alternate versions showcasing a different aspect to the strikingly versatile track. "abcdefu (demo)," "abcdefu (chill)," and "abcdefu (angrier)" are all streaming now via DSPs and streaming services.

Tour Dates

March 9, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

March 14, 2022 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre

March 22, 2022 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge