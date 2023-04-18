Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GAL PAL Share New Single 'Takes Time'

GAL PAL Share New Single 'Takes Time'

The track is the second single off their new album This and Other Gestures (out June 2nd).

Apr. 18, 2023  

Gal Pal have shared the dissonant second single off their new album This and Other Gestures (out June 2nd).

"Takes Time" is a whirlwind "song about change really, how it's inevitable and how empowering it can be to lean into that."

The album is their first in 6 years, and finds the trio of Emelia Austin (she/her), Shayna Hahn (she/her) and Nico Romero (he/him) in their mid-twenties and at the height of their personal and collective power, working through gender dysphoria, personal loss, and the confusion of young adulthood.

The commitment they've made, to themselves and to each other, has allowed the members of Gal Pal to arrive where they are today - always in-process, but more self-assured than ever before.

Check out singles "Angel in the Flesh" & "Mirror" and watch the video for "Takes Time" below. Gal Pal is set to perform at Permanent Records in Los Angeles on May 13th.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo by Ry Essi



Greta Van Fleet Announce Starcatcher World Tour Photo
Greta Van Fleet Announce 'Starcatcher' World Tour
In celebration of their much anticipated forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher — due July 21—Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet are set to kick off their Starcatcher World Tour on July 24 in Nashville. The Starcatcher World Tour will include support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Black Honey and, in the UK and Ireland, Mt. Joy.
Fatboy Slim Announces Special Revolver Upstairs Melbourne Live in the Cage Show Photo
Fatboy Slim Announces Special 'Revolver Upstairs' Melbourne Live in the Cage Show
Frontier Touring are thrilled to reveal that legendary UK DJ and producer Fatboy Slim (aka Norman Cook) will perform a one-night-only DJ show at Melbourne’s Revolver Upstairs on Wednesday 26 April. Fatboy Slim will be joined by revolver regulars, Mz Rizk, Luke McD, Luke Vecchio, Sunshine, Joey Coco and Sarini. 
Simon Kings Comedy AS GOOD OR BETTER THAN To Be Released May 2 Photo
Simon King's Comedy AS GOOD OR BETTER THAN To Be Released May 2
Comic veteran Simon King's latest comedy special As Good As Or Better Than directed by Rory Scovel will be released on May 2, 2023. Said King 'I called the special this because I was starting to wonder if my best days were behind me. Turns out I'm as good as or better than I ever was.'
Allison Asarch Releases Country Cover Of Hootie & The Blowfishs Only Wanna Be With You Photo
Allison Asarch Releases Country Cover Of Hootie & The Blowfish's 'Only Wanna Be With You'
Country singer/songwriter and recording artist Allison Asarch recently released a cover of the 1995 hit Hootie & the Blowfish song 'Only Wanna Be with You.'

From This Author - Michael Major


X Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on TourX Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on Tour
April 18, 2023

X wrapped a hugely successful Summer tour with the Psychedelic Furs in addition to their annual December X-Mas west coast run where they performed the songs from their 2020 critically acclaimed release, Alphabetland, in addition to the iconic X hits fans know and love from the bands 45-year career.
Outside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On SaleOutside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On Sale
April 18, 2023

The daily billing promises something for everyone, with Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, J.I.D, Interpol, WILLOW, aespa and more kicking off Friday with powerful and highly anticipated performances. Saturday will bring topline sets from Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, L’Impératrice and more.
Luke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented MoveLuke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented Move
April 18, 2023

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ single, “Love You Anyway,” was shipped to country radio this week after being chosen by his fans in an unprecedented move. With the two options, Combs earned the #1 and #2 most-added songs at country radio this week (“Love You Anyway” and “5 Leaf Clover” respectively.
NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'
April 18, 2023

The deluxe edition also includes collaborations with NLE Entertainment’s Gino2x ('Clyde and Dodo'), Russ Millions ('Shake It'), Fridayy ('Will Not Lose'), and arrdee ('Envy'). It makes sense that the rapper's bonus material is largely collaborative given the thrilling link-ups on the standard edition, such as “Cold Game” featuring Rick Ross.
TAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 YearsTAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 Years
April 18, 2023

Wednesday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 4/5/23) ranked as the show’s most-watched telecast (1.305 million) on any day since February 2021 – since Wednesday, 2/17/21. Wednesday’s episode featured actress Tatyana Ali and the cast of “On a Wing and a Prayer,” Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.
share