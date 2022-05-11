G. Love Releases New Single 'Laughing In The Sunshine' from New LP 'Philadelphia Mississippi'

Today, the GRAMMY-nominated alternative blues/hip-hop artist G. Love has shared the official music video for his new single "Laughing In The Sunshine," the next preview from his upcoming album Philadelphia Mississippi, due out June 24 via Philadelphonic Records/Thirty Tigers. The breezy new track which was featured by American Songwriter is a serotonin-boosting ode to loyalty and friendship. Philadelphia Mississippi is available for pre-order here.

"'Laughing in The Sunshine' was written with Chuck Treece and it's a summertime classic, a cool glass of lemonade and love," says G. Love. "Performed by an all-star cast including myself, Chuck, Luther Dickinson, Tikyra Jackson, Boo Mitchell, Amy Bellamy and Sharisse Norman, it's sure to get you off your seat and looking for a backyard BBQ to strut your stuff. Living, Loving, Laughing people all around enjoying a perfect day."

"Laughing In The Sunshine" follows lead single "Love From Philly" (feat. Schoolly D & Chuck Treece), a signature dose of hip-hop and the blues that garnered support from outlets like Guitar Player, Relix and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Philadelphia Mississippi was produced by North Mississippi All-Stars' Luther Dickinson (son of Jim Dickinson who produced G. Love's sophomore album Coast to Coast Motel) and bridges both sides of G. Love's eclectic career, mixing old school Hill Country and Delta Blues with new school hip-hop and funk. These 13 songs are loose, spontaneous and written on the fly in the studio during improvisatory fits of inspiration. The freewheeling performances bring together a slew of special guests from blues torchbearers like Alvin Youngblood Hart, Cam Kimbrough, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Jontavious Willis, R.L. Boyce and Trenton Ayers, rap icons Schoolly D, Freddie Foxx and Speech from Arrested Development, to ace musicians such as fifemaster Sharde Thomas and GRAMMY-nominated Southern Avenue drummer/singer Tikyra Jackson.

"I grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but I've spent my entire life steeped in the music of the Delta," he explains, "so the idea that there was this whole other Philadelphia down there always fascinated me. For the last thirty years, I've wanted to make a pilgrimage-not just a musical one, but a spiritual one-to the heart of the blues, and that's exactly what this album is."

G. Love's upcoming album Philadelphia Mississippi will be available as a limited edition NFT. After purchasing the initial "Origin" NFT, token holders will be airdropped a second NFT which unlocks both a downloadable and streaming version of the new record, as well as a 180-gram vinyl. A limited number of token holders will be randomly selected to win special edition vinyl pressings, ticket bundles, and more. Recently, G. Love stopped by Pop Dust's It's Real With Jordan and Demi podcast to discuss venturing into the NFT space, staying creative and his new music.

G. Love will be touring throughout the year as a solo performer, with a new rotating cast of players called The Juice, or with his longtime trio G. Love and Special Sauce. Beginning on July 15 he will hit the road solo for a national tour supporting O.A.R. and Dispatch. Find a full list of tour dates below or at philadelphonic.com.

Listen to the new single here: