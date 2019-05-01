Full Of Hell Share ARMY OF OBSIDIAN GLASS As Album Release Date Approaches

Full Of Hell have shared the official audio for "Army of Obsidian Glass" off their highly anticipated new album Weeping Choir. Listen to the new track, featuring the inimitableLingua Ignota on guest vocals, on YouTube.

Check out "Army of Obsidian Glass" now here!

Guest vocalist Lingua Ignota comments: "'Armory of Obsidian Glass' rips, and is probably my favorite FOH track to date, so it was a great pleasure to work on it. I wanted my vocals to provide a counterpoint to all the savagery, to pick up on and accentuate harmonic things happening in the music in an unexpected way. I think the effect overall is chilling, wild, and I'm excited for people to hear it - many thanks to my friends for letting me contribute to this amazing song."

Full of Hell make their Relapse debut with their most explosive album to date, Weeping Choir. Dynamic, pissed, and wholly urgent, the highly anticipated Weeping Choir is a definitive statement of intent by one of the underground's most dynamic and virulent entities. Full of Hell have once again culled the extreme elements from hardcore, metal, and power electronics to redefine darkness and sheer brutality. Distorted guitars, and ominous, disparate electronics grind and gnash against rapid-fire drumming, as Full of Helltake themes of religion, loss, hatred, and set them ablaze. Recorded by the critically acclaimed Kurt Ballou at GodCity Studio, Weeping Choir sees Full of Hell fully unleashed.

Full of Hell will the headline the Weeping Caustic Torment North American tour with labelmates PRIMITIVE MAN & GENOCIDE PACT starting May 24 at Maryland Deathfest. All confirmed tour dates are available below. Following that tour, Full of HellL return to Europe for a co-headlining trek with The Body beginning July 4 at the legendary Roskilde Festival. Full of Hell & The Body will perform a collaborative setlist on various dates throughout the tour. More info about these tour can be found here.

Weeping Choir is due out May 17th - physical packages are available for pre-order via Relapse.com and digital downloads / streaming services are available here.

.FULL OF HELL Tour Dates:

---Weeping Caustic Torment Tour Dates---

May 24 Baltimore, MD @ Maryland Deathfest

May 25 Columbus, OH @ Spacebar ^

May 26 Chicago, IL @ Reggies ^

May 27 Kansas City, KS @ Riot Room ^

May 28 Denver, CO @ Syntax Physic Opera ^

May 29 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^

May 30 Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse ^

May 31 Oakland, CA @ Metro ^

Jun 01 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram ^

Jun 02 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick ^

Jun 03 Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red ^

Jun 04 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister ^

Jun 05 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St ^

Jun 06 Fort Worth, TX @ Ridglea ^

Jun 07 Austin, TX @ Austin Terror Fest ^

Jun 08 Little Rock, AR @ MOTM Fest ^

Jun 09 Nashville, TN @ The End ^

Jun 10 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary ^

Jun 11 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^

Jun 12 Montreal,QC @ Bar Le Ritz ^

Jun 13 Boston, MA @ Middle East ^

Jun 14 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar ^

^ w/ Primitive Man, Genocide Pact

--- European Tour July 4-20, Select Dates w/ The Body ---

Jul 04 Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival +

Jul 05 Kassel, DE @ Goldgrube

Jul 06 Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island

Jul 07 Warsaw, PL @ Poglos *

Jul 08 Prague, CZ @ Modra Vopice

Jul 09 Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert

Jul 10 Munich, DE @ Backstage

Jul 11 Paris, FR @ Gibus

Jul 12 London, UK @ The Dome +

Jul 13 Dour, BE @ Dour Festival +

Jul 15 Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Festival

Jul 16 Berlin, DE @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz

Jul 18 Helsinki, FI @ Kuudes Linja *

Jul 19 Tampere, FI @ Vastavirta-Klubi *

Jul 20 Lahti, FI @ Torvi *

* Full of Hell Only

+ Collaboration Setlist

--- All South American Dates w/ Rotten Sound ---

Sep 04 Bogota, CO @ Ace of Spades

Sep 05 Lima, PE @ Hensley Bar

Sep 06 Santiago, CL @ Club Blonde

Sep 07 São Paulo, BR @ Setembro Negro Festival

Full of Hell is:

Dylan Walker

Spencer Hazard

Dave Bland

Sam DiGristine





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You