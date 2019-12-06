Franky Wah Partners with Jessie Ware for New Release 'Time After Time'

Rounding off a career-defining year, Franky Wah has teamed up with Gold-certified UK singer-songwriter Jessie Ware on latest single 'Time After Time', out today via Ministry of Sound.



A soaring ballad that pairs Jessie Ware's inimitable vocals with Franky Wah's ravenous production talents, 'Time After Time' is the kind of track that's destined to infiltrate charts and dancefloors alike.



Speaking on the collaboration, Franky Wah says: "It was a great feeling to do this collaboration and to be acknowledged at this level, given everything Jessie has achieved in her career. We had a lot of fun in the studio and the production process was very natural which is a must for me. I think the record demonstrates exactly what a collaboration should be, two styles meeting in the middle to create a unique blend of sounds."



In need of no introduction, Jessie Ware is no stranger to lending her unrivalled vocals to electronic tracks, having previously collaborated with the likes of Disclosure, Julio Bashmore, Katy B, SBTRKT and even Nicki Minaj. One of the UK's most recognisable singer-songwriters, Ware's biggest success came from Devotion, her Gold-certified debut album.



A huge year for Franky Wah has seen him release a slew of successful singles over the course of 2019. Arguably his most successful has been 'Hide', featuring New Zealand singer-songwriter Robinson, which became BBC Introducing 'Track Of The Week' on Radio 1 and has so far amassed 1.6 million combined streams. He has had consistent support from Annie Mac, Pete Tong and Danny Howard across his releases this year.



On the gig front, he also performed at the likes of Creamfields, Hideout and the Glade Spaceport stage at Glastonbury, while he holds down a monthly slot on Data Transmission Radio.



From humble beginnings learning how to DJ and produce as a teen, Franky Wah cites Chicane, Roger Sanchez and Dario G as early inspiration, arguing "I maintain that it's an important era of electronic music from the 90s and I'm not embarrassed at all! My productions are trance-influenced with a modern twist."



A landmark collaboration between two of the UK's brightest talents, it's little surprise that 'Time After Time' is such a masterclass.





