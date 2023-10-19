Frankie Beverly & Maze Announce the 'I Wanna Thank You' Tour For 2023-2024

The Frankie Beverly and Maze “I Wanna Thank You” Tour will start in familiar territory for the legendary band - New Orleans on Friday, November 3rd, 2023.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Photo 3 Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 4 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

Frankie Beverly & Maze Announce the 'I Wanna Thank You' Tour For 2023-2024

R&B music legends Frankie Beverly and Maze, known for classics such as “Before I Let Go”, “Happy Feelin's” and the longtime fan favorite, “Joy and Pain”, will embark on a nationwide tour for 2023 – 2024.

The Frankie Beverly and Maze “I Wanna Thank You” Tour will start in familiar territory for the legendary band - New Orleans on Friday, November 3rd, 2023.

“We had such a great time playing at the New Orleans Jazz Fest last spring and that concert was sold out,” Mr. Beverly states. “So we decided to start our new tour in the Crescent City for those who missed us earlier this year and go from there.”

The Frankie Beverly and Maze "I Wanna Thank You" 2023-2024 concert schedule

11/3/23 - New Orleans, LA - University of New Orleans

11/25/23 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

12/2/23 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

12/23/23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

1/13/24 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

1/27/24 - Los Angeles, CA - KIA Forum

2/3/24 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

2/24/24 - Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena

3/8/24    - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

3/22/24 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

4/13/24 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

4/26/24 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Click here for ticket information



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
RED RUM CLUB Return From The US With Godless Photo
RED RUM CLUB Return From The US With 'Godless'

After their successful tour in the US, Red Rum Club releases their latest track 'Godless' from their upcoming album 'Western Approaches'. Check out the song and see upcoming tour dates now!

2
Video: True Crime Duo SKYND Share Bianca Devins Video Photo
Video: True Crime Duo SKYND Share 'Bianca Devins' Video

True Crime Duo SKYND shares their new 'Bianca Devins' video, highlighting their unique storytelling approach. Watch the video now. SKYND begin Chapter V, with the release of new track 'Bianca Devins' and its official video.

3
SICARIA Nods To Moroccan Heritage In The Fiery Still Swingin Photo
SICARIA Nods To Moroccan Heritage In The Fiery 'Still Swingin'

Dubstep queen SICARIA pays homage to her Moroccan heritage in the fiery track 'Still Swingin' from her debut EP 'Blood, Sweat + Self'. Gnawa ceremonies have always held a profound fascination for me. Their deeply hypnotic, trance-inducing melodies use music and dance to summon ancestral saints, believed to possess healing powers.

4
Concert Review: Enhypens FATE World Tour in Newark Photo
Concert Review: Enhypen's FATE World Tour in Newark

Enhypen brought their vampire-infused energy to the first of two shows in Newark on their Fate World Tour. Read our review and recap of Enhypen's concert here on K-Pop Spotlight!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE COTTAGE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD