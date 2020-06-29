France Rocks Recommends INDOCHINE's New Music Video 'Nos Célébrations'

French iconic band band INDOCHINE released an animated video for their new song "Nos Célébrations.". It depicts band lead singer Nicola Sirkis on a train ride during some of the key moments in history until today including the election of Barack Obama, the iconic Tiananmen Square protest moment, Nelson Mandela's release from prison, Donald Trump and more. Nicola also directed the video. A great way for them to bring in their 40th Anniversary and continue their legacy of being outspoken about the good and bad we face in the world.

INDOCHINE has been through 40 years of history. From political changes to technological advances, the band has grown with its fans in a forever changing world. They witnessed its evolutions, the terrifying irruption of populism, of terrorism, massive migrations, repeated economic crises, undeniable climate change, and the tensions it generates, then COVID-19. All of this has been part of the band's life which, in its own way, always knew how to spread its message against intolerance and obscurantism.

But INDOCHINE is still there, sounding out the eras. 40 years, for a rock band, that is unique.



INDOCHINE has invested a lot of time and thought to make this anniversary a firework of events.The band has compiled the best of its music in two volumes: the Singles Collection (2001-2021) which will be released on August 28th (PREORDER NOW).





The Singles Collection (1981-2001), will be released in November 2020.



