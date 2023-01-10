Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Fran Share Last Single 'God' Ahead of the Release of Their Sophomore Album 'Leaving'

Fran Share Last Single 'God' Ahead of the Release of Their Sophomore Album 'Leaving'

The track comes paired with a lyric video made by Jacobsen,

Jan. 10, 2023  

Chicago's Fran are releasing their last album single, "God" today. Wistfully contemplative, the song presents another keen take of melancholic entanglement set to effortless melodic guitar and string arrangements that feel astutely impactful, making her another force to watch in the constantly evolving Chicago music scene.

The track comes paired with a lyric video made by Jacobsen that juxtaposes scenes from a desolate midwestern winter, accurately refracting "God"'s pondering of life's bigger questions.

On the song Jacobson says; "God" is about noticing how things change and how they stay the same."

Fran's debut album, A Private Picture, which was released in November of 2019 garnered praise from Pitchfork, NPR Music, Stereogum, Paste Magazine, The Chicago Reader, Bandcamp and many more. Fran's sophomore album, Leaving, will be out on January 20th via Fire Talk Records. On their new record Fran sort through grief and anxieties around accelerating climate change and the uncertain future we're collectively facing.

Jacobson, the songwriter and multi-instrumentalist behind Fran, uses her sophomore album as a vehicle for acceptance; turning from the easily obsessable darkness and looking to faith; faith in humanity, faith in our shared struggle, faith in something larger than us all, to move forward.

Fran's Maria Jacobson is once again joined by Ashley Guerrero, Jake Acosta, and Bret Koontz, who played throughout the band's debut. Jacobson called on friends of the Chicago music scene for her sophomore album with Brian Sulpizio on guitar, Macie Stewart and Whitney Johnson on strings, Jeff Kimmel on clarinet, Ben Boye and Ben McFadden on keys, Carolina Chauffe, Emme Williams, and Sulpizio on backup vocals, and Jacobson herself on flute.

Leaving was recorded by Brian Sulpizio between Palisade Studios, Jamdek, the offices of Numero Group, and Sulpizio's home studio. The album was mastered by Greg Obis at Chicago Mastering Service.

Tour Dates

​​2/10 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation

Photo Credit: Marie Renaud



The No Ones To Release My Best Evil Friend Album Photo
The No Ones To Release 'My Best Evil Friend' Album
Paying tribute to the artists that inspire them and populate their turntables, My Best Evil Friend channels Nick Lowe, Pamela Polland, Marvin Gaye, Jenny Lewis, Jesse Ed Davis, ? & The Mysterians, Plastic Ono Band, and Phil Ochs, and more. It will be available in digital, CD and LP formats, the First Edition double-LP features six exclusive tracks.
NOTHING MORE Announce Headlining SPIRITS 2023 N. American Tour Photo
NOTHING MORE Announce Headlining 'SPIRITS 2023' N. American Tour
Lauded as one of mainstream rock’s most powerful and distinctive acts, 3x Grammy-nominated active rock group NOTHING MORE kick off the new year with two new lyric video visualizers for SPIRITS tracks “DREAM WITH ME” (out now) and “VALHALLA” (out 1/12) in addition to announcing their “SPIRITS 2023” North American headlining tour.
Christian McBride Returns With Christian McBrides New Jawn: Prime Photo
Christian McBride Returns With 'Christian McBride's New Jawn: Prime'
The album reflects the influence of the masters he’s studied under throughout his remarkable career, even as it reconfirms McBride’s place in the pantheon of the living legends of jazz. McBride has also shared the track “Head Bedlam,” a selection that opens the album with a series of dazzlingly chaotic runs before settling into a funk groove.
Kate Davis Announces New Album Fish Bowl Photo
Kate Davis Announces New Album 'Fish Bowl'
Across ‘Fish Bowl’’s 12 deeply personal tracks Davis traces her very own hero’s journey, from the moment she steps away from her old life to the moment she finds inner peace. She follows these steps through the eyes of ’Fish Bowl’’s central character, FiBo, who starts out on opening track “Monster Mash” realizing the community she cultivated.

From This Author - Michael Major


Paul Mescal Replaces Blake Jenner In MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG FilmPaul Mescal Replaces Blake Jenner In MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
January 9, 2023

Hey, old friend! Actor Paul Mescal has joined the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Merrily We Roll Along. Mescal steps into the lead role of Franklin Shephard, replacing originally announced star Blake Jenner.
VIDEO: Bravo Drops VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 TrailerVIDEO: Bravo Drops VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Trailer
January 9, 2023

Returning for season 10 are Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Ally Lewber joins alongside SURver Charli Burnett and longtime friend Kristina Kelly, who steps back onto the scene. Watch the video trailer now!
Julio Iglesias Jr. & Jewel Release Duet 'Careless Whisper'Julio Iglesias Jr. & Jewel Release Duet 'Careless Whisper'
January 9, 2023

Julio Iglesias Jr., has released “Careless Whisper,” a spellbinding duet with four-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jewel. The new rendition features Julio’s warm, soulful vocals and Jewel’s inimitably sweet voice paired with a delicate samba beat that breathes new life into the beloved George Michael classic.
VIDEO: Paramount+ Drops AT MIDNIGHT Film TrailerVIDEO: Paramount+ Drops AT MIDNIGHT Film Trailer
January 9, 2023

AT MIDNIGHT centers around Alejandro (Diego Boneta, “Father of the Bride”), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro, TOP GUN: MAVERICK), a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood. The film’s cast also includes Casey Thomas Brown (“Father of the Bride”), Catherine Cohen, and more. Watch the video trailer now!
Final STAR TREK: PICARD Season to Premiere on Paramount+ in FebruaryFinal STAR TREK: PICARD Season to Premiere on Paramount+ in February
January 9, 2023

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd star alongside Patrick Stewart in the third and final season of the hit Paramount+ original series.
share