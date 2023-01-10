Fran Share Last Single 'God' Ahead of the Release of Their Sophomore Album 'Leaving'

Chicago's Fran are releasing their last album single, "God" today. Wistfully contemplative, the song presents another keen take of melancholic entanglement set to effortless melodic guitar and string arrangements that feel astutely impactful, making her another force to watch in the constantly evolving Chicago music scene.

The track comes paired with a lyric video made by Jacobsen that juxtaposes scenes from a desolate midwestern winter, accurately refracting "God"'s pondering of life's bigger questions.

On the song Jacobson says; "God" is about noticing how things change and how they stay the same."

Fran's debut album, A Private Picture, which was released in November of 2019 garnered praise from Pitchfork, NPR Music, Stereogum, Paste Magazine, The Chicago Reader, Bandcamp and many more. Fran's sophomore album, Leaving, will be out on January 20th via Fire Talk Records. On their new record Fran sort through grief and anxieties around accelerating climate change and the uncertain future we're collectively facing.

Jacobson, the songwriter and multi-instrumentalist behind Fran, uses her sophomore album as a vehicle for acceptance; turning from the easily obsessable darkness and looking to faith; faith in humanity, faith in our shared struggle, faith in something larger than us all, to move forward.

Fran's Maria Jacobson is once again joined by Ashley Guerrero, Jake Acosta, and Bret Koontz, who played throughout the band's debut. Jacobson called on friends of the Chicago music scene for her sophomore album with Brian Sulpizio on guitar, Macie Stewart and Whitney Johnson on strings, Jeff Kimmel on clarinet, Ben Boye and Ben McFadden on keys, Carolina Chauffe, Emme Williams, and Sulpizio on backup vocals, and Jacobson herself on flute.

Leaving was recorded by Brian Sulpizio between Palisade Studios, Jamdek, the offices of Numero Group, and Sulpizio's home studio. The album was mastered by Greg Obis at Chicago Mastering Service.

Tour Dates

​​2/10 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation

Photo Credit: Marie Renaud