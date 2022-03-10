Foy Vance Releases New Single 'Sapling' (Feat. Rag'n'Bone Man)

Award-winning Northern Irish singer/songwriter Foy Vance has unveiled his new single "Sapling" (feat. Rag'n'Bone Man). The song is available to stream and download starting today via Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man Records/Elektra Records. A stunning new version of the opening track on Vance's new album Signs Of Life, "Sapling" is now a moving duet between Vance and Rag'n'Bone Man, two of the most powerful male voices in contemporary music.

"Rag'n'Bone Man was my first choice for the UK duet of 'Sapling' not just because of his voice, but because of his soul," comments Vance.

"I've known Foy for a few years now and have always admired his creativity and artistry," adds Rag'n'Bone Man. "I've loved writing with him and am so happy to have been asked to join him on this track"

"Sapling" (feat. Rag'n'Bone Man) follows the release of a version of the track with additional vocals from GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and performer Anderson East. "Sapling" (feat. Anderson East) is available now. A beautiful song written for his partner, who'd moved from London to join the Bangor native in his adopted home in the Scottish Highlands, "Sapling" has amassed millions of streams and received praise from The New York Times, Taste of Country, American Songwriter, and more.

"Sapling" (feat. Rag'n'Bone Man) arrives ahead of FOY VANCE PRESENTS SIGNS OF LIFE + 15 YEARS OF HOPE TOUR 2022, which kicks off in Woodstock, NY on May 6, and wraps in Los Angeles, CA on May 31. Special guests Lee Rogers and Gareth Dunlop will provide support. Tickets for all dates on the tour are available now HERE.

The follow-up to 2016's critically acclaimed The Wild Swan, Signs Of Life is Vance's fourth studio album and second on Gingerbread Man Records/Elektra Records.

Watch the visualizer for the new track here:

Tour Dates

May 06, 2022 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

May 07, 2022 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

May 08, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

May 10, 2022 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

May 11, 2022 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

May 13, 2022 - Boston, MA - Royale

May 14, 2022 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer

May 15, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 17, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall

May 18, 2022 - Nashville, TN - James K. Polk Theater

May 20, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cedar Cultural Center

May 21, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Athenaeum Theatre

May 26, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

May 27, 2022 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

May 31, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

With special guests Lee Rogers and Gareth Dunlop