Four-Time Grammy Winner Lyle Lovett Drops New Record, '12th of June' Ahead of Tour

12th of June, the new album from four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett is out today via Verve Records. Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, 12th of June features a mix of new originals, including previously released singles "12th of June" and "Pants Is Overrated," standards by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg, and a Horace Silver instrumental, representing Lovett's dynamic live performances with his Large Band. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album continues to highlight Lovett's ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

A lot has changed for Lovett since 2012 record Release Me, which debuted Top 10 on Billboard's Top Country Albums and whose title track reached #1 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart. He's gotten married, had twin children, and signed with new label in Verve Records.

Moreover, Lovett will play four sold-out nights at City Winery-Pier57 in New York City next week, followed by an extensive 2022 tour with his Large Band including co-headlining dates with Chris Isaak. Lovett and his Large Band will make stops at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, the Wolf Trap Filene Center in Vienna, VA, and the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, and more. See the full tour routing below.

Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters' Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

LYLE LOVETT LIVE

May 17-New York, NY-City Winery-Pier 57† SOLD OUT

May 18-New York, NY-City Winery-Pier 57† SOLD OUT

May 19-New York, NY-City Winery-Pier 57† SOLD OUT (early show)

May 20-New York, NY-City Winery-Pier 57† SOLD OUT (early show)

June 15-Tucson, AZ-The Fox Tucson†

June 16-Mesa, AZ-Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center†

June 17-Los Angeles, CA-Greek Theatre‡

June 18-Las Vegas, NV-Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas‡

June 19-Santa Barbara, CA-Santa Barbara Bowl‡

June 21-Napa, CA-Uptown Theatre Napa†

June 22-Saratoga, CA-The Mountain Winery†

June 23-Santa Rosa, CA-Luther Burbank Center for the Arts†

June 24-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater‡

June 25-Seattle, WA ‡

June 26-Troutdale, OR-Edgefield‡

June 28-Walla Walla, WA-Wine Country Amphitheater‡

June 30-Ketchum, ID-Rive Run Lodge‡

July 1-Salt Lake City, UT ‡

July 2-Grand Junction, CO-Avalon Theatre†

July 3-Taos, NM-Kit Carson Park‡

July 4-Durango, CO-La Plata County Fairgrounds†

July 5-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡

July 7-Kansas City, MO-Starlight Theatre‡

July 8-St. Louis, MO-Stifel Theatre‡

July 9-Cedar Rapids, IA-McGrath Amphitheatre†

July 10-Highland Park, IL-Ravinia Festival‡

July 12-Dayton, OH-Schuster Performing Arts Center†

July 13-Northfield, OH-MGM Northfield Park‡

July 14-Shipshewana, IN-Blue Gate Performing Arts Center†

July 16-Bay Harbor, MI-Great Lakes Center for the Arts†

July 17-Rochester Hills, MI-Meadow Brook‡

July 20-Indianapolis, IN-TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park‡

July 21-Des Moines, IA-Hoyt Sherman Place†

July 22-Omaha, NE-Kiewit Concert Hall at Holland Performing Arts Center‡

July 23-Minneapolis, MN-State Theatre†

July 26-Red Bank, NJ-Count Basie Center for the Arts†

July 27-Morristown, NJ-Mayo Performing Arts Center†

July 28-Geneva, NY-Smith Opera House†

July 29-Chautauqua, NY-Chautauqua Amphitheater at Chautauqua Institution†

July 30-Lancaster, PA-American Music Theatre†

July 31-Westhampton Beach, NY-Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center†

August 2-Philadelphia, PA-City Winery†

August 3-Philadelphia, PA-City Winery†

August 4-Philadelphia, PA-City Winery†

August 5-Philadelphia, PA-City Winery†

August 6-Vienna, VA-Wolf Trap Filene Center‡

August 7-Selbyville, DE-Freeman Stage†

August 9-Ridgefield, CT-The Ridgefield Playhouse†

August 10-Portland, ME-Merrill Auditorium†

August 11-Shelburne, VT-The Green at Shelburne Museum†

August 12-Hyannis, MA-Cape Cod Melody Tent†

August 13-Cohasset, MA-South Shore Music Circus†

August 15-Durham, NC-Durham Performing Arts Center†

August 16-Greenville, SC-Peace Center-Concert Hall†

August 17-Nashville, TN-Grand Ole Opry House‡

August 18-Atlanta, GA-Atlanta Symphony Hall‡

August 19-Biloxi, MS-Beau Rivage Theatre†

August 20-Shreveport, LA-Shreveport Municipal Auditorium‡

August 25-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

August 26-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

†An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

‡Co-headline with Chris Isaak

Photo Credit: Michael Wilson