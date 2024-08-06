Fontaines D.C. Release New Track 'Here's The Thing'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fontaines D.C. have unveiled “Here’s The Thing,” the third track to be taken from their highly anticipated fourth album Romance - out on August 23rd on XL Recordings.

“Here’s The Thing” was written days before the band entered the studio to record the album. It leads with the mechanical, mutant guitar sounds of Placebo and the electronic expressiveness of Shygirl and Eartheater. “It’s an anxious tune that twists and turns in what it wants, back and forth between pain and numbness,” Grian says. It’s an urgent song, searching for autonomy in emotional extremes.

The accompanying cinematic video - directed by lauded filmmaker Luna Carmoon - perfectly encapsulates the song’s intense feelings of paranoia. Channeling the essence of teen-horror films like The Lost Boys and Phenomena, “Here’s The Thing” video immerses us in a traditional Irish Dancing competition, where chaos triumphs, unraveling through Carmoon’s uniquely haunting lens.

With each released track from Romance the acclaimed Irish band, and 2023’s BRIT Award winners for Best International Group, showcase their impressive range.

Whereas first single - and current radio hit - “Starbuster” is tightly wound and bursting with frenetic energy, its follow up, “Favourite”, oozes calm warmth and romance. “Here’s The Thing” takes another turn, building on anxious undertones by way of mechanical sounds and, lyrically, a brief but caustic argument between vocalist Grian Chatten and guitarist Carlos O’Connell.

Romance is Fontaines D.C.s most ambitious, expansive and impressively wide-ranging album yet. The band - Grian Chatten (vocals), Carlos O’Connell (guitar), Conor Curley (guitar), Conor Deegan (bass), and Tom Coll (drums) - worked with producer James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Blur) for the first time.The sonic evolution of the band, who bared their teeth in early records with antagonistic punk sensibilities, is an ascent into grungier breaks, dystopian electronica, hip-hop percussion, and dreamy Slowdive-esque textures.

Prior to release on August 23rd, fans have a chance to hear the album in full as part of their global listening parties at record stores around the world. The U.S listening parties will take place on August 17th at participating stores across the country. Find a listening party HERE.

Next month, Fontaines D.C wind their global tour into North American with shows across the country, including the Hollywood Palladium and two night’s at Brooklyn’s Paramount Theater.

FONTAINES D.C. LIVE 2024

9 Aug - Haldern, DE - Haldern Pop

11 Aug - Budapest, HU - Sziget Festival

12 Aug - Ljubljana, SL - Kino Siska (SOLD OUT)

13 Aug - Vienna, AT - Vienna Arena

15 Aug - Charleville Mezières, FR - Cabaret Vert Festival

16 Aug - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop

17 Aug - Parades, PT - Parades De Coura

24 Aug - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

25 Aug - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

20 Sep - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

21 Sep - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

22 Sep - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

24 Sep - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

26 Sep - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

27 Sep - San Diego, CA - SOMA

28 Sep - Pomona, CA - Fox Theater

30 Sep - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

2 Oct - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

4 Oct - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

5 Oct - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

6 Oct - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

8 Oct - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

9 Oct - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

11 Oct - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12 Oct - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

13 Oct - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

15 Oct - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount (SOLD OUT)

16 Oct - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

18 Oct - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

19 Oct - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

20 Oct - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

1 Nov - Lisbon, PT - Sagres Campo Pequeno

2 Nov - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center

4 Nov - Milan, IT - Alcatraz

5 Nov - Zurich, CH - X-TRA

7 Nov - Munich, DE - Zenith

8 Nov - Berlin, DE - Uber Eats Music Hall

9 Nov - Copenhagen, DK - K.B. Hallen

11 Nov - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle

12 Nov - Cologne, DE - E-Werk

13 Nov - Paris, FR - Zénith Paris-La Villette

15 Nov - Brussels, BE - Forest National

16 Nov - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS (SOLD OUT)

17 Nov - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS

20 Nov - Wolverhampton, UK - The Halls (SOLD OUT)

22 Nov - London, UK - Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)

23 Nov - London, UK - Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)

24 Nov - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

26 Nov - Plymouth, UK - Pavilions

27 Nov - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

29 Nov - Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios (SOLD OUT)

29 Nov - Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios (SOLD OUT)

1 Dec - Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios (SOLD OUT)

3 Dec - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

4 Dec - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

6 Dec - Dublin, IE - 3Arena (SOLD OUT)

7 Dec - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

5 July 2025 - Finsbury Park, London (NEW DATE - ON SALE 9 Aug via Ticketmaster)

Photo credit: Simon Wheatley

Comments