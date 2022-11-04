Foals Announce Tour With Paramore & The Linda Lindas
Tickets will go on sale here on Friday November, 11th at 10am local.
Foals announce tour dates supporting Paramore on the West Coast in cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, and more (full dates below). These dates will also feature The Linda Lindas opening on most dates. The band shares, "We're excited to come back to the States next year with Paramore. When we heard they were fans, we were super flattered and now to have these dates with them feels like an epic pairing." Tickets will go on sale here on Friday November, 11th at 10am local.
The band - Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan and Jimmy Smith - are currently on their North American tour (full information and dates below) which adds to their recent high profile live moments that have included 'Later... with Jools Holland' (watch here), and a UK headline tour that saw them play to a combined audience of 40,000 people in London alone.
Foals recently released Life Is Yours, their 7th studio which The Guardian has named "the best of their career" and the Associated Press calls "upbeat, very funky and always brilliantly layered... the perfect slice of summer fun."
Life Is Yours is the follow-up to the triumphant, two-part Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, which proved to be a pivotal pinnacle in the band's story, leading to their first UK #1 album, the group winning Best Band at the BRIT Awards, and a Mercury Prize nomination. Life Is Yours is available on all formats here.
Life Is Yours marks a natural evolution for Foals, its disco-tinged guitars, tight syncopated rhythms and punchy, insistent hooks echoing their roots as purveyors of rambunctious house party chaos. It's a record that's perfectly in tune with the prevailing atmosphere of this moment in time - a life-affirming celebration as the world is reunited.
Life Is Yours immediately establishes its tone with the bright beam of optimism provided by its title track. Its ambience and exuberance proving that the band has no intention of slowing down.
There's a unity to the sound, whether Foals are bouncing into 'Looking High', experimenting with West African guitar grooves on 'Flutter', or savouring the prospect of playing live together again within the dance dynamics of 'The Sound'. It all comes full circle with 'Wild Green', which simultaneously celebrates the rebirth of summer with an existential tinge that all beautiful moments are inevitably fleeting.
Foals started the project within the dark, windowless confines of their south London rehearsal space during the winter lockdown. Feeling contained and tethered, they were drawn towards spirited sounds that looked to a brighter future, not only in terms of climate but also in terms of the unreplicable thrill of performing live. By the time the process reached its conclusion, the verdant summer surroundings of Real World Studios near Bath matched the album's ardent atmosphere.
Foals Tour Supporting Paramore
July 6 - New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center*
July 8 - Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena*
July 9 - Austin, TX at Moody Center*
July 11 - Houston, TX at Toyota Center*
July 13 - Denver, CO at Ball Arena*
July 16 - San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena+
July 19 - Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum+
July 22 - San Francisco, CA at Chase Center*
July 24 - Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena*
July 25 - Portland, OR at Veterans Memorial Coliseum*
July 27 - Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Arena*
July 29 - Tulsa, OK at BOK Center*
July 30 - St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center*
Aug 2 - St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center*
*with Paramore and The Linda Lindas
+with Paramore
Foals Life Is Yours North American Tour Dates
Nov 4 - Fort Worth, TX at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Nov 5 - Fort Worth, TX at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Nov 7 - Denver, CO at Mission Ballroom
Nov 8 - Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex
Nov 11 - Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Nov 12 - Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo
Nov 13 - Portland, OR at Roseland Theater
Nov 15 - Oakland, CA at Fox Theater
Nov 16 - Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium
Nov 19 - Mexico City, MX at Corona Capital (Festival Date)
Dec 1 - Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore Minneapolis
Dec 2 - Chicago, IL at The Vic Theatre
Dec 3 - Chicago, IL at The Vic Theatre
Dec 4 - St. Louis, MO at The Pageant
Dec 6 - Atlanta, GA at The Eastern
Dec 7 - Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works
Dec 9 - Columbus, OH at KEMBA Live!
Dec 10 - Toronto, ON at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Dec 11 - Cleveland, OH at Agora Theater & Ballroom
Dec 13 - Washington DC at The Anthem
Dec 14 - Philadelphia, PA at Franklin Music Hall
Dec 16 - New York, NY at Terminal 5
Dec 17 - Boston, MA at Roadrunner
Dec 18 - Portland, ME at State Theatre
