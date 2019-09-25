Flume Shares New Single 'Rushing Back' Featuring Vera Blue

Acclaimed Sydney-born, LA-based producer Flume unveils his latest single "Rushing Back" featuring breakout Australian artist Vera Blue. The two performed the song live for the first time during Flume's widely-lauded headline set at last month's Lollapalooza. Listen below.

Of the song, Vera Blue, aka Celia Pavey, explains, "[Harley] threw me a bunch of ideas and I was riffing over the songs, just humming melodies that came to my head based on how the song made me feel. There were a couple of ideas I resonated with but I really fell in love with this one as soon as I heard the first few chords, which eventually blossomed into [Rushing Back]."

"Rushing Back" featuring Vera Blue, follows the release of "Let You Know" feat. London Grammar, Quits, a collaborative EP with rapper Reo Cragun, as well as the much-lauded Hi This Is Flume mixtape and visualizer released earlier this year.

Fresh from summer festival sets including Lolla, as well as Osheaga, Outside Lands, Japan's Summersonic and two sold-out shows at Red Rocks, Flume has confirmed further touring throughout the fall. He will play Australia's Listen Out, Italy's C2C, a headline run across Europe with a sold out show at London's O2 Academy Brixton and more this fall. Visit flu.me for details.

"Hi This Is Flume is, both philosophically and sonically, an inflection point. Seventeen

cohesive tracks nudge the needle on Streten's sound."-Pitchfork

"Hi This Is Flume runs 38 minutes. It'll be the best 38 minutes of your day, hands down."-Billboard

hands down."-Billboard

"The artist's most fervently ambitious project to date"-Hypebeast

"Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) is a reinvigorating work of electronic music."-Mother Jones

"Every track [is] daring, distinct and worthy of a spin."-Cool Hunting

"Simply genius."-This Song Is Sick

Flume (born Harley Streten) rose to prominence as a teenager with his scene-starting self-titled debut in 2012. Featuring the hits "Holding On," "On Top," "Sleepless" and others, the album topped the ARIA charts, garnered four spots in triple j's Hottest 100 and sold out a massive Australian 40,000 cap tour. In the two years that followed, Flume established a name as a serious international contender thanks to his compelling live show (debuting at Coachella, Lollapalooza and many others) and skillful remixes of high-profile acts including Lorde and Disclosure.

After a series of well-received collaborations (Lockjaw EP with Chet Faker [2014] and Some Minds with Andrew Wyatt [2015]), Flume released his second LP, Skin. Launching with the blockbuster hit "Never Be Like You" featuring Kai, and topping the ARIA Chart on release, the album reinforced Flume's status as an inventive, boundary-pushing producer while simultaneously reaching huge new audiences around the world. That year, Flume topped triple j's Hottest 100, won seven ARIAs, an APRA Award for Songwriter of the Year and sold over 300,000 tickets globally across a sold out 59 date world tour. He achieved platinum accreditation in multiple territories around the world and took home his first Grammy Award for Best/Dance Electronic Album.

