Florence + the Machine's Dance Fever Debuts at #1 on Billboard Alternative, Rock Charts, #7 on Billboard 200

Florence + the Machine's much lauded new album Dance Fever debuts at #1 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts, #2 on Top Album Sales and #7 on the Billboard 200-her fourth consecutive album in the top ten. In addition, the album debuts at #1 in the U.K., the band's fourth LP to reach the top spot.

Last week, Florence Welch shared the deluxe version of Dance Fever featuring a cover of The Stooges' "Search And Destroy" and acoustic versions of four album tracks-"Cassandra," "Free," "Morning Elvis," and "My Love."

The highly anticipated original version features acclaimed tracks "My Love," "Free," "King" and "Heaven is Here," all of which arrived alongside videos from acclaimed director Autumn De Wilde.

Following two wildly acclaimed, very intimate shows in New York and L.A. ahead of the album, Florence will tour the U.S. later this year. Today, she confirms second shows at New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl in addition to previously announced stops in Chicago, Boston, Austin and many more.

Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg will join as support on select dates and one dollar from every ticket sold will benefit Choose Love to aid refugees worldwide. Tickets are on sale now, see full routing below and visit here for more information.

Dance Fever was recorded in London over the course of the pandemic in anticipation of the world's reopening. It conjures up what Florence missed most in the midst of lockdown-clubs, dancing at festivals, being in the whirl of movement and togetherness-and the hope of reunions to come.

The image and concept of choreomania-a Renaissance phenomenon in which groups of people danced wildly to the point of exhaustion, collapse and death-became a focal point of inspiration. Forced off the road for the first time in more than a decade, dance offered Florence propulsion, energy and a way of looking at music more choreographically.

Starting, as ever, armed with a notebook of poems and ideas, Florence had just arrived to New York in March 2020 to begin recording when Covid-19 forced a retreat to London. Holed up at home, the songs she had begun started to transform.

Dance Fever is an album that sees Florence at the peak of her powers, coming into a fully realized self-knowledge, poking sly fun at her own self-created persona, playing with ideas of identity, masculinity and femininity, redemption and celebration.

Dance Fever was produced by Florence, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals.

Listen to the new album here:

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE LIVE

September 2 - Place Bell - Montreal, QC*

September 3 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON*

September 7 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, ILâ€

September 8 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MNâ€

September 10 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkson, MIâ€

September 12 - Capital One Area - Washington, D.C.â€

September 14 - TD Garden - Boston, MAâ€

September 16 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NYâ€

September 20 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TNâ€¡

September 21 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GAâ€¡

September 23 - Amway Center - Orlando, FLâ€¡

September 24 - FTX Arena - Miami, FLâ€¡

September 27 - Moody Center - Austin, TXÂ§

September 28 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TXÂ§

October 1 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

October 4 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC**

October 6 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WAâ€ â€

October 7 - Theater of the Clouds - Portland, OR**

October 9 - - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CAâ€ â€

October 12 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CAâ€ â€

October 14 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

*with Arlo Parks

â€ with Sam Fender

â€¡with King Princess

Â§with Yves Tumor

**with Japanese Breakfast

â€ â€ with Wet Leg