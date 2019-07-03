Florence + The Machine Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary of LUNGS With Special Edition Re-Release, Debut Two Unreleased Songs

Florence + the Machine's seminal debut album Lungs was released exactly a decade ago today. To celebrate, Florence + the Machine have created a special collectors box set and digital package that offer up a number of unheard songs, B-sides and rarities including two unreleased demos, "My Best Dress" and "Donkey Kosh" available today.

Lungs (10th Anniversary Edition) will be available both digitally and in physical format (LP, Burgundy LP) on August 16-pre-order here. In addition, there will be a beautiful cloth bound deluxe box set which includes the original Lungs album on pink vinyl, as well as an LP of bonus material that has been curated by Florence herself that has never been available on vinyl before. This material includes three previously unreleased demo tracks, a rare acoustic version of "My Boy Builds Coffins" and a cover of "Oh! Darling" Live at Abbey Road. Also included within the box are postcards and inserts showcasing previously unseen images from the Lungs era.

In the last 10 years of her incredible career so far, Florence Welch, along with Florence + the Machine have released four critically acclaimed albums. Lungs (2009), Ceremonials (2011) and How Big, How Blue (2015) all reached number 1 in the UK album charts (amongst many others globally). More recently, she won an Ivor Novello Award for international Achievement in 2017 and her latest album High As Hope (2018) brought with it her third Mercury Music Prize nomination plus two BRIT Awards nominations. Florence + the Machine have toured the world with their incredible live show and will return to London on July 13th the head up the Saturday night of British Summertime Ball in Hyde Park.

LUNGS (10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION)

1. Dog Days Are Over

2. Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)

3. I'm Not Calling You A Liar

4. Howl

5. Kiss With A Fist

6. Girl With One Eye

7. Drumming Song

8. Between Two Lungs

9. Cosmic Love

10. My Boy Builds Coffins

11. Hurricane Drunk

12. Blinding

13. You've Got The Love

14. Bird Song

15. My Boy Builds Coffins (Acoustic)

16. My Best Dress (Demo)

17. Donkey Kosh (Demo)

18. Hospital Beds

19. Falling

20. Ghosts (Demo)

21. Postcards from Italy (Demo)

22. Swimming

23. Are You Hurting The One You Love?

24. Oh! Darling (Live at Abbey Road)





