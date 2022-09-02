Flor Return With New Single 'Every Night'

Hood River, OR alt-pop band flor have unveiled their new single "Every Night". The anthemic track is available to stream and download beginning today via Fueled By Ramen.

The release of "Every Night" represents a full circle moment for the quartet, as the track's genesis originally dates back to 2013. "'Every Night' was a song we started writing years ago before we officially became flor. We were going through some old demos earlier this year and all agreed it was time to give the song the Future Shine spin, and finally release it," shares frontman Zach Grace.

"When we were working on Future Shine, we all got into a room together to tap into the spirit of our early days as a band, so it felt fitting to revisit an old song before our tour kicks off. We can't wait to play this one live!"

Later this month, flor will launch the Future Shine Tour of North America. The 25-city trek will kick off on September 20 in Orlando, FL, visit major markets coast-to-coast, and wrap on October 26 in Los Angeles, CA. The Wldlfe and good problem will provide support. A complete list of upcoming tour dates can be found below.

Future Shine represents flor's most collaborative body of work to date. Feeling uninspired to write while alone during quarantine, Grace gathered his bandmates - Dylan Bauld [bass], McKinley Kitts [guitar], and Kyle Hill [drums] - at Bauld's Los Angeles studio for a series of writing sessions as soon as it became safe to do so. This time around, they built the bulk of the songs face-to-face, inspired by favorite records from the likes of MGMT, Phoenix, The Killers, and M83.

Across the album's 11 tracks, flor excavate unshakable melodies from jubilant synths, buoyant beats, and lush guitars as they relay a coming-of-age story all their own. flor previewed Future Shine with the February release of lead single "Play Along", which Variance Magazine praised as "the perfect introduction to their next chapter as a band." In March, the band returned with "Skate" and "Big Shot".

The Honey Pop raved, "From the three singles that have been released, it's clear that this album highlights flor's musical range and their amazing ability to cover various genres. We are playing all three of these singles on repeat." Additional praise came for flor's catalog tracks "heart" and "dancing around", which were recently featured prominently in Netflix's Heartstopper and Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between.

FLOR TOUR DATES

September 20, 2022 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

September 21, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

September 23, 2022 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

September 25, 2022 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival*

September 27, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Axis

September 28, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

September 30, 2022 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

October 01, 2022 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom - SOLD OUT

October 02, 2022 - Boston, MA - Paradise

October 04, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club AE

October 05, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National Centre

October 07, 2022 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

October 08, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

October 09, 2022 - St Paul, MN - Amsterdam

October 11, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

October 12, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

October 14, 2022 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio

October 15, 2022 - New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House of Blues

October 16, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

October 18, 2022 - Boulder, CO - Fox

October 19, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

October 21, 2022 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

October 22, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile

October 24, 2022 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

October 25, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

October 26, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater

*Festival appearance