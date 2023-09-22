Floor Space Share Explosive Single 'Self Destruct'

Pop rock project Floor Space have released their explosive new single, “Self Destruct” produced by John Naclerio (My Chemical Romance, Brand New) off their highly anticipated album Maybe This Is It, out October 20.

With a catchy bassline, captivating riffs and a melody that transports back to early 2000’s with a modern twist, frontman Charlie Bruno channels his anger and heartbreak that's led him to his breaking point of self destruction.

Charlie, who is not only the voice of the project but also played guitar and bass on the entirety of the upcoming record, details his experience going ‘off the rails’, giving listeners an honest and unfiltered depiction to the relatable traumas of the human experience with “Self Destruct.”

Floor Space uses their alternative, pop rock inspired sound paired with a compelling mix of truth and humor to tell tales of unhealthy coping mechanisms and how Charlie found his way back to himself through the healing nature of writing.

Moving from a heated, negative headspace towards a more optimistic light as the record progresses, Floor Space’s forthcoming album Maybe This Is It is a honest and angry, yet bright and cathartic break up record with themes ranging from punk rock politics to overcoming adversity, breaking cycles and ultimately Charlie's inner journey to self acceptance.