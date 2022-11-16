Flogging Molly Announce Extensive 2023 U.S. Tour

Flogging Molly, who released Anthem their seventh album, in September, have announced a six-week trek across the U.S., with the tour launching on Feb. 2 at Austin's ACL Live at The Moody Theater.

"What better way to start the year off than with our good friends Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister," says Dave King. "Looking forward to seeing friends, raising a glass or two with you all, and playing a few tunes. See you soon."

The tour, which is the band's second round of U.S. dates in support of the album Brooklyn Vegan dubbed "a ripper" and New Noise Magazine said finds the band as "strong as ever," features Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister as openers.

Tickets for all shows are on-sale tomorrow at 10 am local time here.

Flogging Molly tour dates

February 2 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

February 3 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore

February 4 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall

February 5 Columbia, SC The Senate

February 7 Knoxville, TN The Mill Mine

February 8 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

February 10 Chattanooga, TN The Signal

February 11 Louisville, KY Old Forester's Paristown Hall

February 14 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

February 15 Richmond, VA The National

February 17 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory

February 18 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater

February 19 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

February 21 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

February 22 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

February 24 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

February 25 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

February 26 Huntington, NY The Paramount

February 28 Worcester, MA The Palladium

March 1 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre

March 3 Madison, WI The Sylvee

March 4 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

March 5 Ft. Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre

March 7 Fayetteville, AR JJ's Live

March 8 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

March 10 Kansas City, MO Harrah's Kansas City - Voodoo Lounge

March 11 Omaha, NE The Admiral

March 12 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

March 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

March 16 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Chelsea Theatre

March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium *

March 18 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium *

March 19 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

November 8 - 13 Miami, FL Salty Dog Cruise

*-No Anti-Flag

Flogging Molly is Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan (violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis Casey (guitar, vocals), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell (bass guitar, vocals), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), and Mike Alonso (drums, percussion).

Starting out as the house band for Molly Malone's in Los Angeles and building a loyal following through endless touring, Flogging Molly has become a staple in the punk scene over the past 20-plus years, kicking off with its riotous debut, Swagger, and continuing through their six additional studio albums.

With numerous late-night television appearances under their belt, an annual, sold out Salty Dog Cruise through the Caribbean, and a yearly St. Patrick's Day Festival in Los Angeles, the band's most recent release is Anthem, which arrives in September 2022 via Rise Records.