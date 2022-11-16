Flogging Molly Announce Extensive 2023 U.S. Tour
Tickets for all shows are on-sale tomorrow at 10 am local time.
Flogging Molly, who released Anthem their seventh album, in September, have announced a six-week trek across the U.S., with the tour launching on Feb. 2 at Austin's ACL Live at The Moody Theater.
"What better way to start the year off than with our good friends Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister," says Dave King. "Looking forward to seeing friends, raising a glass or two with you all, and playing a few tunes. See you soon."
The tour, which is the band's second round of U.S. dates in support of the album Brooklyn Vegan dubbed "a ripper" and New Noise Magazine said finds the band as "strong as ever," features Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister as openers.
Flogging Molly tour dates
February 2 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
February 3 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore
February 4 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall
February 5 Columbia, SC The Senate
February 7 Knoxville, TN The Mill Mine
February 8 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
February 10 Chattanooga, TN The Signal
February 11 Louisville, KY Old Forester's Paristown Hall
February 14 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
February 15 Richmond, VA The National
February 17 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory
February 18 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater
February 19 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel
February 21 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall
February 22 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
February 24 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
February 25 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
February 26 Huntington, NY The Paramount
February 28 Worcester, MA The Palladium
March 1 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre
March 3 Madison, WI The Sylvee
March 4 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
March 5 Ft. Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre
March 7 Fayetteville, AR JJ's Live
March 8 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom
March 10 Kansas City, MO Harrah's Kansas City - Voodoo Lounge
March 11 Omaha, NE The Admiral
March 12 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater
March 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
March 16 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Chelsea Theatre
March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium *
March 18 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium *
March 19 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort
November 8 - 13 Miami, FL Salty Dog Cruise
*-No Anti-Flag
Flogging Molly is Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan (violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis Casey (guitar, vocals), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell (bass guitar, vocals), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), and Mike Alonso (drums, percussion).
Starting out as the house band for Molly Malone's in Los Angeles and building a loyal following through endless touring, Flogging Molly has become a staple in the punk scene over the past 20-plus years, kicking off with its riotous debut, Swagger, and continuing through their six additional studio albums.
With numerous late-night television appearances under their belt, an annual, sold out Salty Dog Cruise through the Caribbean, and a yearly St. Patrick's Day Festival in Los Angeles, the band's most recent release is Anthem, which arrives in September 2022 via Rise Records.
Photo credit: Katie Hovland