Flatland Cavalry Release Two New Versions of 'Landslide'

Acclaimed band Flatland Cavalry is releasing two new versions of Fleetwood Mac’s beloved song, “Landslide."

The releases come as the band celebrates their 10-year anniversary this week and marks a full circle moment for the group, as “Landslide” is one of the songs they covered in the earliest days of their career.

Of the song, lead singer Cleto Cordero shares: “We’ve been covering ‘Landslide’ at our shows on the “Wandering Star Tour.” Before we became a bona-fide band, writing and performing our own songs and music, we were a cover band; always having been lovers and enjoyers of a good heartfelt song. In the season before I moved to Lubbock and met my bandmates, I used to perform solo acoustic, wherever I could find a place to play in my stomping grounds of the Permian Basin.

After work on Fridays, I would rush home, get showered and shaved, and load all my gear into my Ford Ranger and drive back to Odessa, TX to play a humble dinner gig at a quiet bistro. There I learned how playing the right song at the right time could invoke the audience to put their forks down, listen and ‘have a moment’ enjoying the message and music (and that I didn’t need to play louder and appear ‘bigger’ to be seen and heard). Until I had a song of my own that would have the same effect my go-to was usually ‘Landslide’ by Fleetwood Mac. After more than ten years of doing this, I still love singing songs that emote and move the soul inward, be it a Flatland song or one of the greats!”

Since playing their first show as a group on June 4, 2014, Flatland Cavalry has become “one of the most dynamic presences in country music” (Rolling Stone). In just the past year, they received their first ACM Awards nomination (Group of the Year), wrote and recorded songs for two major film soundtracks (Twisters, out July 19 and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, out now), made their sold-out headline debut at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, earned their first RIAA certification (“A Life Where We Work Out,” certified Gold) and released their fourth studio album, Wandering Star, via Interscope Records—their first release in partnership with the label (stream/purchase here).

Of the new album, No Depression declares, “They just don’t make them like Flatland Cavalry anymore…a collection of songs that feel timeless right out of the gate, warm and twangy with full-bodied arrangements,” while American Songwriter praises, “offers an upward glance that radiates within each of its 13 songs. Suffice it to say, it provides a bounty of bright light” and Holler proclaims, “one of the front-running bands in today’s neo-traditional country space…[an] enchanting new record.”

Known for their electric live performances, Flatland Cavalry will continue to tour through this fall including headline shows at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Los Angeles’ United Theatre on Broadway, Charleston’s The Refinery, Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, Pittsburgh’s Stage AE, San Diego’s Soma, Las Vegas’ Brooklyn Bowl and Philadelphia’s The Fillmore among several others. They will also perform select shows in the U.K. later this summer. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums, percussion), Jonathan Saenz (bass, background vocals), Reid Dillon (electric guitar), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and Adam Gallegos (piano, organ, keys, mandolin, banjo, acoustic guitar, Wurlitzer, Mellotron). Since their 2015 debut, Flatland Cavalry has released two EPs, four full-length studio albums, and earned two #1 singles at Texas Country Radio (“Gettin’ By” and “A Cowboy Knows How”). They’ve also garnered over 500 million streams across platforms, had their track, “Mountain Song,” featured on CBS’ “Yellowstone” and toured relentlessly including shows with Willie Nelson, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Midland and more.

WANDERING STAR TRACK LIST

1. The Provider

2. The Best Days

3. Only Thing At All

4. Last American Summer

5. Mornings With You (feat. Kaitlin Butts)

6. Let It Roll

7. Spinnin’

8. Don’t Have To Do This Like That

9. New American Dream

10. Oughta See You (The Way I Do)

11. A Thousand Miles An Hour

12. Burned Out Flame

13. Forgotten

FLATLAND CAVALRY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

June 20—Mack, CO—Country Jam

June 21—North Platte, NE—Nebraskaland Days

June 22—Kansas City, MO—Grinders

June 27—Salado, TX—Johnny’s BBQ

June 29—Helotes, TX—John T. Floore Country Store

July 12—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival

July 17—Wilmington, NC—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

July 18—Charleston, SC—The Refinery Charleston

July 19—Asheville, NC—Salvage Station

July 20—Cullman, AL—Rock the South

July 24—Jackson, WY—Teton County Fair Building

July 26—Cheyenne, WY—Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena

July 27—Lincoln, NE—Bulls, Bands and Barrels

August 6—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry

August 9—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre

August 10—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center

August 15—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

August 17—Edmonton, AB—Midway Music Hall

August 18—Calgary, AB—Country Thunder Alberta

August 25—Bottesford, U.K.—The Long Road Festival

August 26—Brighton, U.K.—Chalk

August 27—London, U.K.—Scala

August 29—Bristol, U.K.—The Fleece

August 30—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Club Academy

August 31—Paisley, U.K.—Paisley Town Hall

September 6—Columbus, OH—Kemba Live!

September 7—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

September 19—Statesboro, GA—The Blue Room

September 20—Starkville, MS—Rick’s Café

September 21—Pelham, TN—The Caverns

September 26—San Diego, CA—Soma

September 27—Berkeley, CA—The UC Theatre

September 28—Los Angeles, CA—The United Theatre on Broadway

October 4—Salt Lake City, UT—Redwest

October 5—Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl

October 7—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 17—Richmond, VA—The National

October 18—Simpsonville, SC—Greenville Country Music Festival

October 19—Jacksonville, FL—Florida Theatre

October 24—Shreveport, LA—Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

October 25—Tulsa, OK—Tulsa Theater

November 7—Lubbock, TX—The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

November 8—Lubbock, TX—The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

November 9—Wichita Falls, TX—Kay Yeager Coliseum

November 14—Indianapolis, IN—Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

November 15—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe

November 16—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 21—Orono, ME—Collins Center for the Arts

November 22—Wallingford, CT—Toyota Oakdale Theatre

November 23—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore

December 31—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena

Photo credit: Fernando Garcia

Comments