Flatland Cavalry Confirms 2025 'Flatland Forever Tour'

Acclaimed band Flatland Cavalry will take their electric live shows across the country next year with their newly confirmed “Flatland Forever Tour.” Stops include Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy, Birmingham’s Alabama Theatre, Omaha’s Steelhouse Omaha, Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater, Madison’s The Sylvee, Memphis’ Minglewood Hall, Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion and Portland’s Crystal Ballroom among many others.

Tickets for the 2025 dates will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, December 4 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following Friday, December 6 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at HERE.

The tour adds to a landmark year for the band, who released their new album, Flatland Forever, last month via Interscope Records (stream/purchase here) and recently reached #1 on Shazam’s U.S. Top 200 chart after their song “How Long” was featured in Paramount’s hit show, “Yellowstone.” Receiving over 81,000 Shazams, the song surpassed tracks by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, The Weekend & Playboi Carti and more.

A celebration of their past ten years together, Flatland Forever features fan favorites from each of the band’s previous albums, four new songs and more. Released to critical acclaim, Billboard praises, “a stellar catalog of songs…top-notch new material,” while Holler declares, “It’s a brilliant collection, a stunning mix of the old and the new” and All Country News proclaims, “the Texas powerhouses are proving why they’re the heart and soul of today’s country music…a perfect reflection of their musical ethos: honest, heartfelt storytelling paired with captivating melodies.”

Since playing their first show as a group in Lubbock, TX in 2014, Flatland Cavalry has received widespread attention from fans, fellow artists and critics alike, with Rolling Stone declaring, “Flatland Cavalry Are at the Fore of the Red Dirt Renaissance…one of the most dynamic presences in country music,” while The Wall Street Journal praises, “This is a straightforward, upbeat electrified country-rock band” and American Songwriter proclaims, “a dynamic representation of country music…Kris Kristofferson and John Prine’s enduring influence of folk storytelling traces through.”

In just the past year, they wrote and recorded songs for two major film soundtracks (Twisters and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), received their first ACM Awards nomination (Group of the Year) and made their headline debut at iconic venues such as Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Additionally, they’ve garnered more than 500 million streams across platforms to date, had music featured on Paramount’s “Yellowstone” and Netflix’s “The Ranch,” earned six #1 singles at Texas Country Radio and toured relentlessly including countless sold-out headline dates as well as shows with Willie Nelson, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Midland and more.

Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cleto Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums, percussion), Jonathan Saenz (bass, background vocals), Reid Dillon (electric guitar), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and Adam Gallegos (piano, organ, keys, mandolin, banjo, acoustic guitar, Wurlitzer, Mellotron).

FLATLAND CAVALRY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, December 6 at 10:00am local time

December 9—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry

December 31—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena

February 7—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy

February 8—Birmingham, AL—Alabama Theatre

February 13—Cedar Rapids, IA—Paramount Theatre

February 14—Waukee, IA—Vibrant Music Hall

February 15—Omaha, NE—Steelhouse Omaha

February 21—San Angelo, TX—Murphey Performance Hall

February 22—El Paso, TX—Abraham Chavez Theatre

February 27—Ann Arbor, MI—Michigan Theater

February 28—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

April 3—Memphis, TN—Minglewood Hall

April 4—Nacogdoches, TX—Stephen F. Austin University

April 5—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn 2025

April 10—Charlottesville, VA—Ting Pavilion

April 11—Norfolk, VA—The NorVa

April 12—Anderson, SC—Wendell’s Dippin Branch

April 27—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Festival

April 30—Eugene, OR—McDonald Theatre

May 1—Tacoma, WA—Temple Theatre

May 2—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom

May 3—Bend, OR—Midtown Ballroom

June 19—Lewisburg, WV—Wild Trails Festival 2025

June 26—Mack, CO—Country Jam 2025

Photo credit: Fernando Garcia

