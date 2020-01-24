Final Round Of Performers Added To 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Lineup

The Recording Academy® has confirmed the final slate of performers for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®. Previously announced Gary Clark Jr., will be joined by The Roots to perform Clark's GRAMMY-nominated song "This Land." Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Trombone Shorty will unite to honor those we have lost this year in a touching In Memoriam piece. And, Sheila E. will take the stage with Usher for an exciting GRAMMY Salute to Prince. Live from STAPLES Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 26at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.



The artists announced today join previously announced performers Aerosmith, Joshua Bell, BTS, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Common, Misty Copeland, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Billie Eilish, Kirk Franklin, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Meek Mill, Ben Platt, Bonnie Raitt, Mason Ramsey, Roddy Ricch, Rosalía, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, The War and Treaty, Tanya Tucker, Tyler, The Creator, Charlie Wilson, and YG.



This year's presenters include Common, Ava DuVernay, Cynthia Erivo, Jim Gaffigan, Dua Lipa, Trevor Noah, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Porter, Bebe Rexha, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, and Stevie Wonder.



The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Ben Winston is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Chantel Sausedo is the talent producer and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.





