Figure Eight Drops New Single ANY GIVEN FLOWER, Streaming Exclusively On The Alternative

Long Island punk act Figure Eight has debuted the third and final single from their forthcoming album, Any Given Flower. Fans can stream title track "Any Given Flower," exclusively on The Alternative. Any Given Flower is set to be released on May 24th, 2019. Pre-orders are available now at figureeight.bandcamp.com. Fans can also pre-save "Any Given Flower" here!

On the new single, Ryan Meyers shares: "'Any Given Flower' is a song that deals with the bleeding pain of being lonely at such a young age, especially while everyone you know is away at college and having these experiences that make you grow and find out new things about who you are that you might have not known otherwise. And all the while you're just sad in your basement."

Figure Eight is the latest project from Ryan Meyers, multi-instrumentalist and producer based out of Long Island, NY. The next in a long line of punk lineage from the area, Figure Eight combines the emotional sincerity of '90s emo with a hard hitting, visceral punk edge that reflects the raw intensity of the basements and late night sessions where they crafted their sound.

Since its inception, the band has released 2 EP's - August and Forever - thus gaining them some small buzz around the DIY scene.

Figure Eight will release their debut full-length album Any Given Flower on May 24th, 2019.

Any Given Flower Tracklisting:

1. Oyster Days

2. True Love

3. Any Given Flower

4. Soft Heart

5. A New Bite

6. Only You

7. Cold Feet

8. All Alone

9. Back Of Car

10. For Your Eyes Only





Related Articles View More Music Stories

Include