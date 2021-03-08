Fifi Rong Shares 'Another Me' Video

London-based Fifi Rong, a multi-talented avant-pop songstress, has shared the video for her stunning single, 'Another Me' on the 26th of February. The singer has collaborated with the likes of Skepta (on his hugely successful UK No. 2, Mercury Prize-winning album Konnichiwa) as well as Tricky, Yello, and Phaeleh, and Emika. 'Another Me' is taken from her upcoming self-produced solo album, There Is A Funeral In My Heart For Every Man I Loved.

As a result of her epic collaborations along with her own work, Fifi Rong has received support from The Guardian, The Times, NME, FACT Mag, The Irish Times, Wonderland, Dancing Astronaut, Earmilk, CLASH Magazine, Complex, Crack Magazine and The Line of Best Fit to name a few. The support for Fifi Rong continues across the airwaves, with radio play on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 1 Xtra, BBC Radio 6's Tom Robinson and NPR as well as appearances on the tastemaker Youtube channels Majestic Casual and the_accidental_poet. The singer has received well over 3.2 million plays across major streaming platforms.

While Fifi Rong was born in Beijing, she is currently based in London after studying in Manchester and Bristol. The singer-songwriter has found inspiration in new forms - from the Trip-hop stylings of Portishead, Helicopter Girl and Tricky to the acapella voice of a shaman from Peru and the texture of Wong Kar Wai's movies. In turn, her own sound can be associated with the likes of Bjork, Cocteau Twins' Elizabeth Fraser, FKA Twigs, ANOHNI and Massive Attack as she displays contemporary ballads with atmospheric production.

Directed by Rok Pat, the video for 'Another Me' is stylistically simplistic, as Fifi Rong uses her own body as a medium of art, painting herself and inviting the simple imagery of waterside reeds and plants. A tranquil mysticism embraces the single as Fifi Rong acts as a gentle siren, luring the unsuspecting in yet known the inevitable outcome of the relationship.

Speaking of the concept behind the single and video, Fifi Rong tells us: "In any doomed romance, timing is always mysteriously wrong. This is my first full CGI music video and it visually portrays the elusive nature of the character surrounding the key message: 'you won't find another me'. The undertone of the song displays a sense of pride and confidence in the character's melancholy. Dressed in nothing but petals, I wanted my character to symbolise purity, nature, truthfulness, vulnerability and the divine feminine form. Acting as a rotating statue, I wanted to mark the passing of time and seasons as if a unique and lonely piece of art on display."



