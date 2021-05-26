Fenix Flexin Shares New Video 'For Me'

Former Shoreline Mafia member, Fenix Flexin has just shared his first video single as a solo artist, "For Me." The Ron Ron and Menace produced track sees Fenix leaning into his newfound autonomy, lacing a laidback trap melody with boastful bars detailing his capricious lifestyle. The new track also arrives with an After Pangea directed video featuring cameos from former Shoreline members Rob Vicious and Master Kato as well as Fenix and riders from his new Burnt Co skate team dropping in on the recently opened bowl at Lee Spielman and Garrett Stevenson's new West Adams clothing store, Babylon.

"For Me" is the first single from Fenix Flexin's upcoming debut project which he'll be announcing soon. In addition to his new music, Fenix has also been forging a deeper connection to Los Angeles' skate scene with the recent launch of his new skateboard and lifestyle apparel brand, Burnt Company.

In the opening hours of 2021, Fenix released "10 Toes," a video single which has since achieved nearly five million views, affirming his do-for-self mantra. "In the group, I never really spoke on my trials and tribulations," admits the charismatic 25-year-old Atlantic Records artist. "Now, I can express all of that in my music." Carrying his seven-figure streaming audience and viewership with him, Fenix Flexin is moving with lots of momentum. He touts, "I'm as real as it gets, and I'm solid all the way through."

After a heavy hand in three platinum singles and several acclaimed full-length projects with Shoreline Mafia, Fenix Flexin has stepped away from the group to manifest the solo career he always envisioned. Being on his own is something that is not new to Fenix Rypinski, who is of Black, Mexican, and Polish heritage. While the rapper's mother and father each battled addiction, he bounced around between his grandmother and siblings' houses, staying in West LA, East Hollywood, Downey, and Huntington Park.

Along with skating and graffiti, rap was a creative outlet that allowed the kid on the move to make fast friends. For now, Fenix Flexin is focused on branding his individuality, "I have to reclaim that respect and attention." The founder of the skate-inspired lifestyle company Burnt self-released "10 Toes" to kickstart his 2021 campaign. On his own, Fenix Flexin has a plan. "I'm ready to show people what I'm capable of," he asserts. That proper introduction will take place across three mixtapes and a solo debut project. Tapping into some Bay area sounds as well as some Midwest production, he says, "It's all about growth and expansion."

