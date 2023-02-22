Felly Shares New Single 'Free Love' & Announces 23-Date North American Tour

LA based artist/producer Felly today (February 22nd) shares his new single "Free Love" along with the announcement of his 23-date North American Spring tour.

The genesis of the song came from conversations with seasoned producers and writers in the LA music scene and riffing off the ideals of the 60s free love movement. Over a syncopated beat, Felly sings "you can't pay for this aura," which serves as a reminder that love and loving one another is a priceless and necessary spiritual endeavor.

The song encompasses a multitude of genres, opening with the hard back beat of an acoustic guitar that seamlessly transitions into a chorus of trumpets, before gliding through a California summer-inspired chorus. "Hallelujah, thank the Lord, they can't ignore us anymore," Felly proclaims on the track, and certainly after listening to "Free Love," they won't.

"'Free Love,' my newest drop, is an attempt to sonically open up the hearts of the world," Felly says of the song. "I wanted to repurpose the phrase and bring it a new context. The world is in a dark place right now, and to me it could use a dose of positive energy. We've learned much from our past 60 years in America, but still aren't too learned in the ways to love each other. I'm still learning what it means and how to walk in it. How to take responsibility but also honor our needs to be forgiving and to love in the present moment."

More About Felly:

Through his siblings and step-family growing up in Connecticut, Felly discovered a wide range of artists like Rage Against the Machine, Modest Mouse, The Beatles Jay-Z and Lil Wayne. At age 13, Felly began making soulful beats on a MPC500 (with legends like Sam Cooke, Betty LaVette and Barbra Streisand as sample references), inspired by newfound creativity after his dad's passing at 8 years old.

Around this time, he launched a YouTube channel that began building his dedicated following. Felly continued his musical discovery by moving to Los Angeles (where he still resides) to study music at the University of Southern California. There, he formed the collective called 2273 Records with friends Gyyps and Jake Standley, the name inspired by the dorm room where they all collaborated on music.

The trio quickly formed an organic bond and still work together to this day. Following a series of mixtapes and EPs (his first project being 2014's Waking up to Sirens), Felly released his debut album Surf Trap in 2018 with Sony Records.

As Felly's star status continues to soar, he hopes to inspire others to awaken their inner passions. And his reach goes far beyond the California coastline: Felly has over a million monthly listeners, over 300 million streams across platforms, has had multiple US sold-out tours, and received critical praise from Billboard, GRAMMY.com, XXL, Hypebeast, and more.

"Music is my attempt at talking with God. I'm working with sounds to tap into that channel where creation comes from and to strip away everything but what is pure," he explains. "No matter how big or small someone is - you can be a janitor or the richest guy in the world - if you're truly tuned in to what your personal work is, you're serving your purpose."

TOUR DATES:

Apr 13 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Apr 14 - Portland, OR - Holocene

Apr 16 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Apr 9 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room

Apr 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Apr 21 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Apr 23 - Austin, TX - Antones

Apr 25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Hell

Apr 26 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Apr 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Apr 29 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independence

Apr 30 - Boston, MA - Sinclair

May 2 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

May 4 - Lawrence, Ks - Bottleneck

May 5 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

May 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

May 8 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

May 9 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

May 11 - Arcata, CA - Arcata Theatre

May 12 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room

May 13 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

May 14 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Strummers

May 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

Photo Credit: Clay Kasich