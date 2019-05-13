Fedde Le Grand Delivers Anthem LIKE WE DO For 'The Sound Of Tomorrow' Competition

In a search for The Sound of Tomorrow alongside industry giants Tomorrowland and Pepsi MAX®, Dutch dance music pioneer Fedde Le Grand delivers the official track to The Sound of Tomorrow 2019, 'Like We Do' - out now via Darklight Recordings.

With the bassline bringing the energy from the very first beat, Fedde Le Grand calls upon an edgier style of dance music for this groove-inducing anthem. Blending an electronic vocal piece with expertly built layers of vibrant synths and pulsating percussion, 'Like We Do' is crafted with the Main Stage in mind and is ready to take on the festival season full force.



Showcasing Fedde's daring production prowess and his deeply rooted love for the dance floor, this addition to his catalogue will be the track that The Sound of Tomorrow 2019 finalists will have the chance to remix. The initial wave of contestants delivered a carefully curated mix, and the top ten mixes were selected, gaining their creators a place in a DJ Bootcamp in Ibiza. Receiving expert mixing tips and advice from Fedde during the two-day masterclass, three finalists were selected. One of the three finalists will now get the chance to put their own spin on 'Like We Do' and play a coveted set at Tomorrowland 2019. The winner will be determined by public voting online announced at the festival. The lucky competition winner will have their remix released via Fedde's own imprint Darklight Recordings at the end of the competition.



Stay up to date with Fedde Le Grand and his search for 'The Sound of Tomorrow' by following his socials as well as news about upcoming music and tour dates.





